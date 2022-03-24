After a dozen years serving in the state Senate and 14 years before that as Greenwood’s mayor, Nicholson is stepping out of retirement to accept a seat on the state’s Public Utilities Review Committee.
A joint committee that’s members are appointed by the state Senate, House and other state officials, the PURC is responsible for the annual review of the Public Service Commission and Office of Regulatory Staff. It also screens candidates for the Santee Cooper Board of Directors, the commissioners for the Public Services Commission and the nomination of the Office of Regulatory Staff executive director.
Nicholson, who lost the District 10 seat to state Sen. Billy Garrett in 2020, said he’s been enjoying retirement, but is excited to get back involved with his former colleagues. His first meeting was Tuesday, where the committee reappointed ORS Executive Director Nanette Edwards. Edwards and the ORS have been tasked with spearheading broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state.
“With federal funds coming down and grants being provided, we’re focused the most on getting broadband into the rural areas,” Nicholson said. “It affects everything, really, but I think broadband is at the top of the list.”
Nicholson said in his decades of political experience he’s worked with people from all areas of the state and its government. He’s looking at how he can use that experience to improve the quality of life for all South Carolinians.
