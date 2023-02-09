It started as a traffic stop.
The Memphis police who pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7 alleged he was driving recklessly.
Body camera footage shows officers aggressively pulling Nichols from his car, shouting profanities, and kicking and hitting him to the point where he was nearly unrecognizable just a short distance from his home. He died Jan. 10. Five officers have been charged in his death.
What unfolded that night is something Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said was handled terribly from the start, from the lack of communication to the unprofessionalism between the officers.
“Hearing the words coming out of the officer’s mouths speaks volumes about what kind of unit they were. They were dishing out punishment and that’s not their job,” he said.
This since-disbanded unit was referred to as the SCORPION unit, an acronym for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods. Many departments have special units — including Greenwood’s Crime Suppression Unit — but Chaudoin said he would not allow his department to name a unit Scorpion.
“It’s kind of like calling somebody The Punishers or allowing officers to wear something on their vest that has that. It’s not professional and it’s not something we want our community to look at us as,” he said.
Chaudoin said he has spent the past 24 years in law enforcement trying to bring light to the badge showing people what they’re actually about. All it takes, he said, is for someone in Memphis to put that back into the darkness not just across the country, but locally.
“Somebody else can do something hundreds or thousands of miles away and it impacts every police department. This is one of those cases where you have open positions, and you lower your standards to try to bring officers in to fill those positions. You end up getting officers like this that are out of control, take the trust they’ve been given from the community, and they break that trust and end up committing a horrible act,” he said.
Out of all the applications the Greenwood Police Department receives, he said only about 14% are hired because those standards are so high. It’s also part of the reason why it takes about six months for an officer to join the force.
Memphis had struggled with police vacancies, and it looks like the city lowered its standards, Chaudoin said.
“Lowering your standards to hire people is always going to turn out like this,” he said. “You’re giving officers the right to take away freedoms of citizens before a judge or jury has even ruled on that.”
According to Chaudoin, someone dropped the ball on the hiring of the men. He said it will interesting to go back and look into the teams to see just how much abuse was occurring between officers and civilians.
“It’s hard for me to believe, watching that tape, that this is the first time they’ve over-reached their boundaries as law enforcement officers,” he said. “I hate it because so many officers are out there doing great things building that trust and unfortunately it takes a group of thugs that somehow got through the cracks. They’re no better than the criminals we deal with that we’re trying to put behind bars and help protect our community.”
Chaudoin also looks forward to seeing what kind of information comes out about the men’s backgrounds and results of psychiatric evaluations, if they’re performed.
“In this job, you will have to deal with people who are out of control and you have to do that in a professional and safe way for the officer and suspect. We do not determine how much force is used — the suspect does — but we want to make sure we use the least amount of force to take the person into custody,” he said.
Chaudoin says all of this not to criticize the Memphis Police Department, but rather to use it as a learning opportunity as to what he wants the Greenwood Police Department to look like — a professional department that the community can trust.