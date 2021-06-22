When Greenwood County’s legislative delegation sought answers from the Greenwood County First Steps Board of Directors after an audit raised questions about the local partnership office, the audit’s comments appeared to be problematic for the school readiness program.
The state board’s independent auditor documents accompanying the letter called into question the appearance of problems with in-kind contributions and potential conflicts of interest.
“It appears that in kind is not being recorded on a reasonable basis,” the summarized memo said. “The Local Partnership should ensure that in kind recorded represents the approximate fair value of goods or services received.”
The audit also described a conflict of interest regarding Greenwood County First Steps Executive Director Michael Gaskins and his nonprofit, Social Change Initiative, and his collaborative relationship with the Abbeville County First Steps program.
“It appears that the Local Partnership is in violation of the conflict of interest policy in its grant agreement with the South Carolina Office of First Steps to School Readiness,” the memo said.
The audit’s findings put Greenwood’s more than $300,000 allocation in jeopardy.
In late May, the Greenwood First Steps board responded to the state organization’s Corrective Action Plan 2021 by resubmitting in-kind contribution documentation only using volunteer hours and the time of service.
The board also addressed the conflict of issue concern by ending its collaborative partnership with the Social Change Initiative. Under the collaboration, Social Change sublet office space for both the Greenwood and Abbeville First Steps organizations for reduced rent. Now, both organizations will look for other office space.
The board said it will also eliminate two programs that it provided to the Abbeville County office: parenting groups and fatherhood workshops. Gaskin will also no longer conduct either of those programs without compensation — something he has done since 2011 — the board’s email said.
The fatherhood program was something Gaskin was proud of since the First Steps program was focused on mothers and children.
“It really discouraged me,” Gaskin said in an interview in May. “And I’ll be honest with you, I was getting ready to quit.”
Gaskin — who recently received a community hero award for his work with First Steps — worked with Angela Pruitt, Abbeville County First Steps executive director, on creating fatherhood programs and served as fatherhood administrator for the Abbeville County program.
In July 2022, the collaboration between the two organizations will end. Gaskin said sharing the same roof and collaboration between the organizations helped cut administrative costs, which Gaskin estimated resulted in $25,000 to $30,000 in savings.
Grant agreemen
t
Every year, each partnership office that is part of the S.C. First Steps program is required to sign a grant agreement that lays out operating rules for the organization. It also addresses responsibilities of the local partnership.
“Maximizing the use of in-kind (volunteers, goods, services, and facilities) and cash contributions; maintaining written documentation of cash and in-kind contributions; and reporting such contributions to SC First Steps by the date and in the manner specified, or as may be specified, by SC First Steps,” subsection S of responsibility section of the grant agreement reads.
The agreement also describes how to handle potential conflicts.
“When there is a doubt as to whether or not a conflict of interest exists, the matter shall be reviewed and voted upon by the Partnership Board of Directors,” subsection D in the conflict of interest section of the grant agreement said.
Gaskin said in a May interview that the Greenwood board has approval over all of the organization’s actions.
“The boards voted on every single thing we did,” Gaskin said.
Every action was recorded in the meeting minutes for the board and provided to the state office, he said.
The grant agreement also governs dual partnership employment.
“The Partnership expressly agrees that it will take steps to ensure that any dual employment of Partnership employees does not create or give the appearance of a potential conflict of interest with the employee’s responsibilities for the Partnership, or lower the efficiency of the employee in performing his or her work responsibilities for the Partnership,” the grant agreement said. “Dual employment consists of either employment or a contractual relationship with another First Steps Partnership.”
Legislative Audit Council
In 2013, the Legislative Audit Council conducted an audit of the state S.C. First Steps organization. At the conclusion of the audit, a report is published with the findings, along with recommendations for the organization.
Some of those recommendations were aimed at the administration of local partnerships.
“We found that there may be benefits to voluntary multi-county partnerships,” the 2013 LAC audit said.
The audit acknowledged that most of the state’s 46 counties have a First Steps office within its own county with one notable exception: Greenwood and Abbeville First Steps offices are on the western side of Greenwood County.
“Several partnerships share program staff,” the LAC audit said. “This potentially allows sharing of salary costs and offer full benefits. It also could open up opportunities to provide additional services.”
During the LAC audit process, auditors surveyed executive directors about sharing staff and consolidating offices. While the majority did not favor this approach, others said sharing staff could result in more employee benefits and a staff with greater skill sets.
“In addition, consolidating offices or boards could be a no-cost method for improving state office services to the partnerships,” the audit said.
The audit also found that voluntary coordination exists among local partnerships.
“Because First Steps county partnerships in neighboring counties often offer the same programs, there are opportunities for greater coordination,” the audit said. “Though these types of coordination do not guarantee a reduction in spending, they could result in better services for families.”
The audit also warned against interference by the state organization.
“It is important to note that, if multi-county partnerships were dictated at the state level, the current voluntary coordination and relationships between county partnerships could be diminished,” the audit said.
One executive director advocated for merging as a way of reducing overhead.
“Counties should merge overhead and service delivery operations to reduce,” the director said in a survey.
Another pointed to the efficiency of staff sharing.
“I believe that this option can help provide additional efficiencies in how the infrastructure funding is spent,” the executive director said. “Especially in the smaller counties, having access to the needed skills in leadership and working within the public realm to advocate for early interventions is limited.”
Overhead costs were addressed in an earlier section of the audit where it found nearly half of the state’s First Steps programs operating above a recommended level.
“In FY 11-12, a total of 21 county First Steps partnerships exceeded the 8% limit with overhead percentages, as calculated by S.C. First Steps, ranging from 8.2% to 19.4%,” the audit said.
State lawWhile collaboration and sharing of resources was encouraged by LAC audit, state law also governs how local partnerships work with each other.
“Multiple First Steps local partnerships may collaborate in a manner they determine will maximize the efficient and effective provision of First Steps services and programs to children and their families and best enable the partnerships to execute their duties and powers,” S.C. Code of Laws Section 59-152-70(E) said. “In such a collaboration, partnerships may merge or work in concert with one or more of their program, administrative, or development functions or establish multicounty partnerships.”
The section also said the decision to collaborate is entirely up to the local partnership board.
The next section addresses compliance.
“If any significant operational deficiencies or misconduct is identified within the partnership, the South Carolina First Steps Board of Trustees must identify a remedy with input from the local legislative delegation,” subsection F said.
In its receipt of the Corrective Action Plan for Greenwood County First Steps, the board noted it did not accept the audits allegations as “founded” and reiterated Gaskin’s assertion that the allegations are unacceptable.
Opening up dialogueDuring an October meeting of the state First Steps board, Gaskin advocated for the state board and local partnership boards to have greater communication.
His idea was discussed by the S.C. First Steps executive committee in November.
“Based on the conversation, which focused on ways [to] create opportunity for discussion and dialogue between local boards and the state board of South Carolina First Steps, the idea for regional ‘Board-to-Board’ meetings was hatched,” minutes from the Nov. 19 executive committee meeting read.
The first meeting was conducted Dec. 12 and involved local partnerships from the Piedmont region – Greenwood, Abbeville, Newberry, Saluda, McCormick, Edgefield and Aiken counties.
Previously, Gaskin has struggled to get answers from state officials on parts of the annual grant agreement.
“Why are you going to send this to all the county partnerships and tell them you have to sign this, but you don’t explain none of this to us,” Gaskin said in an interview in May.
Because of this, he said he advocated for his board getting an attorney.
“When you look at the first page you can tell that an attorney wrote it,” Gaskin said.
Gaskin said he made a recommendation to his board.
“We ask the state office to come and explain this document,” Gaskin said. “Only thing we asked, the reason why we hired an attorney, for you all to come sit down with my board and explain this.”
Gaskin said he and the board chairperson signed the agreement with three dots to show duress. They also signed “V.C.” – a Latin term, Vi Coactus, meaning constrained by force.
“If we don’t sign this, we don’t get funding,” Gaskin said. “I don’t want to do anything to jeopardize the families and children in Greenwood County.”
State board action“Our partnerships have had a real tough year,” David Morley, S.C. First Steps chairperson, said at the June board meeting on Thursday.
During the meeting, members voted to change the FY22 First Steps Program and Operational Guidelines for Core Functions to clarify the requirement that a local partnership operate “in a location accessible to the public.”
“A dedicated physical space in their county with appropriate signage that is accessible to the public and clients they serve,” the local partnership program and grants committee report said.
Jennifer McConnell, chairperson of the committee, said state staff was working with a local partnership to find a location in the county it serves.
Walt Fleming, chairperson for the finance and administration committee, said state staff has been working with the Abbeville County First Steps and Greenwood County First Steps to comply with their corrective action plans. He said both organizations have submitted plans for compliance.
Fleming also said that Scott and Co., the firm that conducted the Greenwood organization’s audit, would not release the 2020 audit until the state’s inspector general completed his investigation. He said additional concerns the state organization had about the Greenwood office were also referred to the inspector general.
McConnell, in a report provided to the state board at its April meeting, said the local partnership program and grants committee had made a determination on the Greenwood and Abbeville organizations’ ability to apply for other grants.
“Greenwood and Abbeville First Steps still have remaining action items yet to be resolved,” the report said. “For this reason, the committee determined that they would be ineligible to apply for competitive grant funding this cycle until the items in their corrective action plans were addressed.”
Fleming said at Thursday’s meeting that both organizations are ineligible to apply for any competitive or non-competitive grants.
At no point during the meeting were specific concerns addressed or elaborated.
Attempts to reach Georgia Mjartan, executive director of S.C. First Steps, were unsuccessful.