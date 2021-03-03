Rain or shine, NewSpring Church is looking to make one of Greenwood’s parks a nicer place to relax and play.
NewSpring’s Greenwood campus is adopting West Cambridge Park for their upcoming quarterly outreach service project, and it’s seeking volunteers who want to come out and help improve the park grounds. Charles Lewis, a member of the church, also serves as a local parks and trails representative.
“I talked with one of the associate pastors and asked if there’s anything they can provide for us,” he said. “They agreed to just go out and adopt that park.”
NewSpring has had similar outreach efforts in the past, helping paint buildings, clean up streets and assisting Habitat for Humanity in building houses.
In 2019, the church took up helping clean and repair parts of the Mathews Mill Village as quarterly outreach project, and in December helped the Salvation Army with the annual Angel Tree program.
Stevens said West Cambridge Park has equipment mostly geared for smaller children, making it less accessible to teens he’s seen at the park, or to the adults who spend their lunch breaks there. Part of what NewSpring wants to do is install charcoal campground grills at the park, along with repainting the bathrooms and installing soccer goals or a volleyball net.
Anyone is welcome to join in the project. Volunteers are meeting first at 8 a.m. at the church, 1306 Bypass 72, Greenwood, to pray and prepare before heading to the park. Work is expected to finish up no later than noon. Anyone looking to join should email nate.liverman@newspring.com
“We’re just trying to spruce it up a bit for the community, for the enjoyment of everyone,” Stevens said. “We come out from inside the walls of our churches and fellowship with our neighbors and friends.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.