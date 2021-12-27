DONALDS
All it takes to grow is a seed. A $25,000 grant will buy a lot of seeds.
The Municipal Association of South Carolina awarded a Hometown Economic Development Grant to restore the Grange No. 497 property on Highway 184 in Donalds. Town Council member William Scoggins said officials hope to repair and upgrade the building for use as the new Town Hall.
An official with the association met with the council and the town ended up winning one of the grants. It’s exciting, he said.
Built in 1935, the Grange No. 497 building is part of the South Carolina Heritage Corridor. The property has served as a library, Town Hall and community meeting hall. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1995.
The Grange, officially named The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry, is a social organization in the United States that encourages families to band together to promote the economic and political well-being of the community and agriculture.
In addition to the grant, Donalds received COVID-19 money from the federal government that can be devoted to broadband and water and sewer projects, Scoggins said. Some of the money can be used to provide internet service at the Grange building.
Scoggins said Donalds has gotten about $24,000 from the American Rescue Plan and should receive roughly $70,000 in all.
“The town has been lucky with everything coming along and the grant is icing on the cake to us,” he said. The town also approved a 5% grant ($1,250) match available for the Grange project at a September meeting.
Big plansUse as a Town Hall, however, is just a start for Scoggins, who mentioned other goals in the grant application.
He hopes to create a municipal park of sorts. The Agnew Branch Library is located next to the property. Other goals include establishing a farmers market and repairing a nearly 250-year-old cabin adjacent to the Grange building.
What a farmers market could evolve into is great for the town. Scoggins said he spoke with farmers about supplying items and they have offered ideas about how to develop a market.
“I can see this developing into supplying meat and produce, providing sustainable products,” he said. “Basically it will be a grocery store in the town. It’s a twofold win-win for us.”
“We have such uncertainty with the supply chain. We want to be more resilient for the community,” he said. “Just from a sustainability standpoint and taking care of the community, I’m really excited about a farmers market.”
The cabin next to the Grange building is in much worse shape, Scoggins said. The roof of the front porch lay on the ground in front of the cabin after it was damaged by a tornado in May. It might have been a blessing in disguise. Scoggins pointed to rotted lumber in the wall where the porch roof was attached. If not for the tornado, it might have been missed.
Scoggins gestured to a plaque that indicates the cabin was built in 1764. It was donated and moved to its current location about 20 years ago. Work has been done on the cabin. Scoggins observed that the mortar between the lumber is relatively recent.
The town filed insurance claims for the tornado damage and received at least two quotes for repair work, he said.
Going forwardWork on the Grange property could start at the first of the year. Scoggins said it could be finished by the third quarter of 2022.
No timeline to move in has been established, Mayor William Kennedy said. The council will know more once a floor plan is laid out.
Part of Kennedy’s platform during his reelection campaign in 2020 was either to repair the current Town Hall building or get a new town hall.
“It’s an old building, and it’s a good building. I think it will make a good town hall. It’s got plenty of parking,” he said. “I think people would like it a whole lot more than the current one.”
The property’s condition has gone down a lot because it’s not being used. What’s amazing is how sound the building is, Scoggins said.
One thing to accomplish is to make sure the building is handicap accessible, a fact Jane Stone, a woman Scoggins described as “a town guru,” mentioned as she climbed the front concrete steps during a recent tour of the building.
For an 80-plus-year-old building, the structure has no obvious signs of age. The floor, made of thin wooden slats, doesn’t sag or creak. No signs of puddling indicative of water damage dot the floor. No ceiling is inside, leaving in view large wooden rafters that stretch to the top of the roof.
The Grange building needs an HVAC system that could cost up to $14,000. It might be the biggest expense in the restoration, Scoggins said. He and Stone noted that the building can get cold. Scoggins estimated the restoration could cost up to $36,000.
Both Scoggins and Kennedy said the electrical system has been upgraded.
Time travelScoggins and Stone said students used to tour the property.
“We came here all the time,” Scoggins recalled. “This will be a good place for kids to visit.”
“We want to bring the places back alive,” he said.
Stone said people last met at the site three years ago. It hosted a wedding ceremony about 10 years ago.
A walk inside the building is almost a trip through time. Stone pointed out a coin-like medallion attached to a rear wall which was a first prize medal from a contest in 1933. She held up a purple Grange banner with gold lettering from 1937.
A row of wooden seats lining one wall came from Honea Path High School, Stone said.
Papers and folios are piled on seats and tables, prompting Stone to say they need to be kept in a cabinet with climate control to preserve them properly.
Papers are stuffed into cigar boxes, which also contain pencils from Rose’s Department Store, Sauer’s and Duke’s Mayonnaise.
“It’s fun to look through the old stuff,” Stone said.
People have wanted to see the property, she said. “I think we can spur some interest. It would be a very good history lesson.”
The bottom floor contains tables, some seats and even two stoves that might have been state-of-the-art in the 1960s. Shelves lined with glass jars prompted Stone to wonder if canning classes were offered at the site. Another shelf held boxes filled with coffee and tea cups.
For Stone, the fieldstone building is beautiful. She recalled the tale of men with the Works Progress Administration trying to build the structure using stones collected from the area. The stones kept falling down until a local man taught them how to build the structure properly.
Scoggins lauded the work the council has done over the year, from adopting codes from Abbeville County and cleaning the town.
“The town has finished really strong by getting this grant. What we have done in a year already, this is a really big way to end the year,” he said.