With just a few weeks left until students return to school in Greenwood County, new teachers are getting busy.
This year’s induction began on Monday at Genesis Education Center, with new teachers learning about things such as classroom management and scheduling.
Taylor Tharpe, who is headed to teach fourth grade at Pinecrest Elementary, said she’s excited to start fresh for a new, full school year as she had been teaching since January.
“I want to be the safe space for my kids,” Tharpe said.
“I know where a lot of these kids come from and it’s not where you want to go home to that night. They don’t know what they’re going home to. So when they’re in my classroom, I want them to know they’re loved, they’re safe, they feel special there.”
Naomi Gatchell will teach seventh grade at Brewer Middle School and said she’s feeling excited and nervous for school, adding she is making sure she has everything she needs and is figuring out what seventh graders enjoy.
“I’ve always known I wanted to be a teacher,” Gatchell said.
“But I think growing up, I saw so many kids struggling and they didn’t really get the help that they needed. And so, especially with students with disabilities that are looked down upon — ‘OK, well, you’re never going to make it’ — and I want to make sure that they have somebody, at least one person, that believes in them.”
The new teachers will take part in induction, comprised of workshops and mentorship, for their first year.
Lane Chapman, who will teach fifth grade at Lakeview, said he thought the induction class would be beneficial.
“We learned so much in college, but that will only take you so far,” he said.
“They’ll teach you the basics of what it is, but that’s not going to be your everyday classroom. So I guess there’s just that excitement to actually really learn, but also grow from what we’ve learned and make it our own.”
Chapman said his fifth grade teacher is the reason he wanted to teach, and got to do his student teaching under her. He said men are often pushed out of the elementary school realm, but that he wants to be a male figure in the kids’ lives.
Kara Ridlehuber, who will teach special education at Mathews Elementary, said she is excited to work with the special education team and have support from people who are more experienced.
