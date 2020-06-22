Calhoun Road will soon see another housing development.
Less than a mile from the proposed Hamilton Park Apartments across from Y in Greenwood, bulldozers and heavy machinery have been clearing land for a new development.
“It’s a duplex type product similar to Hunters Creek Village,” Todd Bailey, owner of R.T. Bailey Construction Inc., said.
Clairborne, the name of the subdivision, will feature 76 higher-end units.
“All brick, lots of upgrades on the inside, appliance upgrades, flooring upgrades, lots of trim,” Bailey said. “It’s just going to be a different product than normal.”
Bailey said that the units will also be equipped with natural gas heat and tankless water heaters
He said units will feature two-car garages and flexibility to add rooms upstairs if needed.
While there are no plans to institute age restrictions, Bailey said that the development is targeting an older population.
He said the units will have 100% maintenance for the exterior, which will include lawn care. However, Bailey said that does not cover roofs.
The subdivision will also include sidewalks and street lights.
Bailey said he expects the units to be completed about February or March of 2021.
R.T. Bailey Construction is responsible for other subdivisions in the Greenwood area such as Milford Pines, Hunters Creek and Stoney Point among others.