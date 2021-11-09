ABBEVILLE — There's no such thing as the perfect time.
That's why staff and supporters of Abbeville County Library moved on with the ALT room. The space for crafting, games, and educational events was featured in an open house Monday.
ALT stands for Alternative Space for Learning and Creativity, Director Mary Elizabeth Land said. Before its new purpose, the space was a storage room.
Discussions for funding had been done over the years and library supporters finally decided to make the room a public space, she said, explaining to visitors that the idea for ALT had been one of the items in a hospitality tax referendum a few years back.
"We have been hard at work moving furniture, getting rid of things," she said. "It's kind of like cleaning out your attic. You've kept all this stuff and you think 'Why in the world did we keep it?' You kept it largely because you had space."
While a small space will remain devoted to storage, most of the room has been refurbished to include a small stage. Shelves of board games, crafting materials for crocheting and artists' tables for painting and drawing line both walls.
Land and library staff performed odd jobs up until the last minute, moving old equipment out of the way, wiping down furniture and even doing a quick mopping of the floor. Work only slowed when a staff person searched for her car keys. She found it in the space reserved for storage.
The room has new paint and flooring, Land said, who lauded the Friends of the Abbeville Library System. It has been incredibly supportive and paid for expenses.
The ALT space will be multipurpose with a stage for performances, book readings, "crafternoons," for crocheting, yarn, tying flies for fly fishing, painting, all different kinds of hobbies, she said. Space is also devoted for gift wrapping in time for the holiday.
Activities kicked off with Marlin Barton, a Southern fiction writer based in Mobile, Alabama, who read excerpts from his newest novel.
Land said she has talked with Erskine College professors to present talks. Any organization can use the room.
A calendar for November showed events scheduled for nearly every weekday of the month, mostly for "Crafternoons" and game nights.
"There is no charge for anything," she said. "It's one of the things we love about the library."
The facility is geared toward activities and programs for people 15 years old and older, she said.
"One of the things I'm particularly excited about is the multigenerational aspect of the ALT," Land said. "You can have an 18-year-old learning to play bridge from a couple of senior citizens.
"I think it will do a lot to help not only our teens who might be in situations where they are isolated and anxious. It'll also help our seniors, who particularly with COVID-19, are really suffering from alienation and isolation. We're hoping this area will provide a lot of help for all of those folks.
"My expectations for this area is it will always be in flux," Land said. "Because different things are popular at different times. Wreath-making making is really cool; you wait six months, everybody will have all the wreaths they want and it will be something else that is new."
"Once it's set up, there's no limit to what you can do," Land said.