With the school year in full swing, receipt of a new vehicle came at a great time for one Army veteran of Hodges.
“My vehicles are older, and I’ve been having major issues with one of them, and still am,” retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Timothy Russell “Rusty” Harvley said. “When my kids realized we were getting a new vehicle, they were super-excited.”
Harvley was recently gifted with a new Honda Pilot in conjunction with Hendrick Honda Easley, Wells Fargo and the Military Warrior Support Foundation.
Harvley and family participated in the key ceremony to receive the Honda mid-sized crossover sport utility vehicle June 24 at the Easley dealership.
“I very much needed it,” Harvley said. “I take my children to school, pick them up and take them to practices...It’s a blessing and an honor. It could not have come any sooner.”
The nonprofit charity that awarded the payment-free vehicle was founded by retired Army Lt. Gen. Leroy Sisco in 2007.
David A. Dougherty, director of program advancement for Military Warriors Support Foundation, attended the vehicle presentation.
“As a retired Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army, with over 20 years of military service, it is an honor to collaborate with Wells Fargo and Hendrick Automotive Group as they sponsored the donation of this brand new vehicle to the very deserving combat-wounded hero, Staff Sergeant Rusty Harvley and his beautiful family. Heroes like Rusty have stepped up to serve up to serve our country. We are proud to serve them when they come home,” he said.
Military Warriors Support Foundation has programs to aid combat-wounded veterans with housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development.
“They award payment-free homes and vehicles to combat-wounded veterans,” Harvley said. “I came across a website for the foundation and I applied for a vehicle in late 2019. Then, Covid put things on hold, for about a year or so.”
Harvley said the foundation is seeking combat-wounded veterans to apply for both payment-free vehicles and homes.
Harvley, 54, joined the military in 1986. In 2005, he deployed to Iraq. In 2006, Harvley was wounded in combat, clearing supply routes of IEDs, and later received a Purple Heart.
“I was in three separate IED blasts,” Harvley recalls. “I was in my 20th year of service when I got wounded.”
After 22 years of military service, Harvley was medically retired in 2008. He received a Combat Action Badge, an Iraq Campaign Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and more.
“A long line of people in my family have served in the military,” Harvley said, noting he had four years active-duty and the remainder with the Army National Guard. “I have no regrets whatsoever. I’d do it again. You get out of it what you put in.
“In March, I received a call and was told I was being awarded a vehicle,” Harvley said. “I kept it a secret from my kids. They didn’t know anything until we go to the dealership.”