Slower traffic, keep right.
A new law taking effect this weekend officially makes the leftmost lane of most major highways for passing only.
The bill, signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on May 17, says a vehicle can’t drive in the farthest left lane of a controlled-access highway except when overtaking and passing another vehicle. This requires drivers to move right except when passing, freeing up the left lane for faster vehicles to pass.
The law goes into effect Sunday, but state Highway Patrol troopers can’t start handing out tickets for 90 days. This leeway period gives drivers some time to adjust, with troopers only issuing warnings until then. In the meantime, the state Department of Public Safety and transportation departments will be putting out signage to alert people to the new law.
“It’s a safety issue,” said state Rep. Jay West IV, one of the bill’s first sponsors. “What’s happened on the interstate is you have a lot of traffic backing up in the left-hand lane.”
He said he drives along Interstate 26 twice every week on his way from his home in the Belton area to Columbia, and he often sees dangerous situations on the highway. When people cruise in the leftmost lane, people speed up to pass on the right and create a risky situation merging left again after they pass.
The bill isn’t about clearing the lane to let people speed, he said, it’s about ensuring a safer, more consistent experience on the state’s highways.
After the 90-day grace period, violators can face a $25 fine. It doesn’t count as a criminal offense, and there are a number of exceptions in the law. Drivers aren’t in violation if there are no other vehicles directly behind them in the left lane, or if traffic conditions make it impractical to drive in the right lane. Inclement weather can make it safer to drive in the left lane, as can obstructions or hazards, and tractor-trailer and commercial drivers aren’t expected to change lanes if there’s another vehicle passing on the right.
Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said it’s easier to spot speeders if they default to the left lane. In the past, troopers had to charge people blocking the lane with impeding traffic — a much more serious offense with a more expensive ticket that puts points on a driver’s license.
“It’s always been the law, you see the signs up everywhere you go: Slower traffic keep right,” Bolt said. “The biggest thing is even if you’re doing the speed limit, if somebody comes up behind you going faster we still want you to move over for them.”