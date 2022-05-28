Abbeville High School valedictorian Sydney Jeanne Dawson noted in her commencement speech that every graduate has their own story.
A new chapter in that story began after 105 graduates accepted their diplomas Saturday at Lander University's Finis Horne Arena.
"Wherever life decides to take us — college, trade school, straight into the workplace or joining the military — we should always strive to do our best and give thanks to those who help us along the way," Dawson said. "We all will be faced with challenges at some point in our journey, but I truly believe that each and every one of us is more than capable of overcoming any obstacle that comes our way."
Salutatorian LizziAnna Price said the past four years have been filled with achievements, sleepless nights and even loss.
"Looking back now, we can say it was all worth it," Price said. "Look around and you will see people who have come a long way. After today, we will no longer be together in the same building. It's safe to say that our class of 2022 has a very bright future ahead us. Chase our dreams into reality, take risks and seize the next opportunity that is before us."
Cameron Drew Beauford, named a highly distinguished graduate, said the graduates have learned everything from leadership to time-management skills.
"You all helped us every step along the way," Beauford said. "You never gave up on us and always pushed us to do our best."
She said senior year once seemed like a distant dream. Once it got here, it went by fast, she said. The year was full of many "lasts."
"But with that comes many firsts: our first time applying for college, getting a job and moving out," she said. "Each day we will have to work hard and never give up."
Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.