A long road that brought Jane Ngo, Tua Jordan and Eljie Kohler together will soon bring a new business to Greenwood.
Scoops ‘N Cups, a coffee shop and eatery, is a result of friendship, and years of dining, mulling over recipes, figuring out what works and hammering out what they wanted to do.
It was something that seemed like giving birth, Kohler admitted during a visit to the shop at 512 Bypass 72 NW. The trio sat around a table, sometimes finishing each other’s sentences while recounting how they got where they are.
“It’s not as easy as you think,” Ngo said about opening a business. It required them to assess their strengths and learn how to bring them together. Ngo and Jordan have a background in the food service industry, with Jordan specializing in baking, while Kohler has business experience through selling jewelry online.
The business is slated to open in late June. It will offer gourmet coffees, such as house blends, Blueberry Cinnamon and Toasted Carolina Pecan, along with sandwiches, cookies and ice creams. It also will offer catering services. The website will be active once the business opens.
They were in a coffee shop and got an idea for a shop where kids will have something to do, Ngo said.
The business is a bit of an international venture. Ngo, Jordan and Kohler have either lived or worked in Thailand, Germany, Japan and the Philippines. Kohler she also works with virtual assistants from Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh in her business endeavors. Closer to home, the trio also received assistance from coffee shops in Asheville, North Carolina.
That input gave them an insight into various palates. Every Sunday they would prepare recipes for tastings, Kohler said. Ngo said they would add their own twists. Then they shared the foods with friends and families. They got support from friends online and from people who enjoyed their foods through a catering operation and they realized “Hey, this is a possibility.”
It’s a majority wins situation, Kohler said, although Ngo said they needed to consider different palates, such as American tastes versus Filipino. Neither she nor Jordan are fond of heavily sweetened foods.
Other judges, possibility the most ruthless, were their children. Kohler recalled her daughter eating something they whipped up and proclaiming “Mamma, this is yucky!” or “Mamma, this is nice!”
“You can see it in their face,” Ngo said. “Their opinion matters because they are the target groups, especially for the ice creams and the milkshakes.”
One of Jordan’s goals is to let people experience the Asian styles of cakes. She worked as a teacher in Thailand and went from not knowing how to turn on an oven to developing her own recipes. In time, Jordan was bringing cakes to work.
“Everybody has their own passion. I like baking.”
Jordan is a perfectionist, Ngo said. Kohler described Jordan’s pound cakes as decadent and lauded her work on a cake featuring mangos.
Work on the business started in April. The ensuing weeks have been a whirlwind of activity, such as getting a sofa from auctions, counters from a Denny’s in Charleston and chairs from businesses in Laurens. The building wasn’t set up for an eatery, so Kohler said they bought kitchen gear, and cemented and tiled the floor.
She recalled all three of them carrying bags of cement from Lowe’s and mixing it. Her mother did the upholstery work on the chairs. In addition, they created the name and logo for the business.
Everyone, including the kids, was throwing out names, Ngo said.
They talk a lot and respect each other’s opinion, Kohler said. Sometime they will have different perspectives and will sleep on an idea for a few days.
“We will meet in the middle at one point,” Ngo said.
Eventually, they settled on Scoops ‘N Cups to reflect the foods and beverages to be offered. Kohler said the “S and C” in the name reflects South Carolina.
The work has prompted some suppliers to ask if their business is a franchise. “We hope to franchise it one day,” Ngo said.
Satisfaction has come from the trio working together on Scoops.
Jordan summed up the feelings. People have asked about what the specialty will be. “I think the specialty is us.”