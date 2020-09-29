The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is raising money for domestic violence awareness groups by selling custom-made patches.
The Patches for a Purpose program promotes local organizations through selling themed patches. The first patch the sheriff’s office began selling was for autism awareness groups and the second is for domestic violence awareness, according to a news release.
The newest patch features a purple ribbon design.
“These specialty patches were created so that our office can help show support for organizations within our community,” the release said. “Several awareness programs will be featured with each patch design and will be released throughout the year.”
Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly is a member of the state Domestic Violence Advisory Committee, which was formed in 2015 to advise the governor and general assembly on laws, policies and procedures to prevent domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
People interested in a patch can buy one for $10 each, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to local organizations and affiliates providing domestic violence services. Anyone wanting to order patches is asked to fill out an order form available on the sheriff’s office Facebook page and return it to the sheriff’s office with payment.
Checks or money orders should be made out to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and sent with the order form to 528 Edgefield St., Greenwood.
Autism awareness patches are still available, the release said.