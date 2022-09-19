A new foundation is being formed to honor the legacy of a Greenwood educator.
John Jones Sr. was an assistant principal and coach in Greenwood. His son, John Jones Jr., said he affected a lot of lives here. So now he’s keeping his father’s legacy alive by creating the Mr. Jones Foundation.
Jones said the foundation will give back to the community through such things as feeding the homeless, helping people find jobs and teaching entrepreneurship.
“To me, entrepreneurship is what changes our community,” he said.
Jones is also working to set up a scholarship fund with his father’s alma mater, Claflin University.
The late Jones Sr. was an assistant principal at Brewer Middle School in Greenwood and at Wright Middle in Abbeville. He died in 2020.
“Even to this day, when I go out in the community when I’m out and about, people are still telling me stories about how my dad not only was a father to me, but he was a father figure to so many other kids in the Greenwood community,” his son said.
Jones Sr. was born in Georgia, moved to Virginia when he was young, then received a football and track scholarship to Claflin. He met his wife, Mamie, there, and they moved to Greenwood, where they both worked in education.
A fundraiser for the foundation is going to be Saturday, Sept. 24 at Destiny Plaza. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event is BYOB. For information, call Jones Jr. at 864-337-1240.
