Greenwood County residents looking to try new culinary experiences have a few more options in March. And, no, Olive Garden is not one of them.
This week, Uptown Greenwood will host Food Truck Eats on Main Street.
“Food truck events are really popular and our first one back in November was incredibly well received,” Gibson Hill, Uptown’s events and market coordinator, said in an email.
Eight food trucks are expected to be at Thursday’s event. Taconmadre Mexican Food Truck, usually found at Tigers Eye Self Storage, will be on hand offering various Mexican food-inspired plates. Lobster Dogs, a red crustacean-themed food truck, will be serving lobster rolls and stuffed avocados. One Eyed Donkey, a food truck from ji-roz of Greenville, serves Greek-inspired burgers and gyros.
The Everything Egg Roll food truck will serve its many egg rolls. For your sweet tooth, The Pound Cake Man will offer a variety of pound cake cupcakes.
Some familiar faces will also participate. Fast Daddy’s Burgers and BBQ, a food trailer brought to you by Chris Reeder of Fat Daddy’s in Greenwood, will be participating in the event as will Jesse Willey’s The Rolling Dough Co. food trailer. Common Pops, the frozen popsicle purveyor seen around town, will also be on hand.
“A food truck event is a perfect opportunity for us to continue to gradually get back into hosting events,” Hill said. “This is an outdoor event and allows for social distancing.”
Hill said Uptown Greenwood is looking to host similar events regularly throughout the year. The previous food truck event took place at lunchtime, which led to the nightly event this time.
“We heard from the community that they wanted to see one in the evening, so we made the decision to switch the time,” Hill said.
The food trucks will be located in the parking lot between Oak Avenue and Maxwell Avenue just off Main Street from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. In coordination with this event, Uptown shops will be open.
“We anticipate that most of our shops will be open for late shopping,” Hill said.
While Thursday’s food truck corral will offer many trucks in one location, one food trailer has been busily serving up Greek delights at a familiar spot.
Pita Perfect, a food trailer offering gyros and salads, has found success in the parking lot of Corley’s Market and Grill on Highway 72 West. The food trailer, which is decorated as “Greekin’ Out,” offers several pita concoctions from grilled Italian sausage and cheesesteaks to traditional chicken and lamb gyros. Each sandwich comes with a choice of sauce whether it be their cilantro garlic sauce for many of the offerings or the traditional tzatziki sauce or spicy feta sauce.
Pita Perfect also offers a Greek salad option where you can add a protein for an additional charge. No Greek meal would be finished without a slice of Baklava, which is the main dessert option at the food trailer.
The food trailer plans to be at Corley’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday with any deviation from the schedule updated on its Facebook or Instagram pages.
The county has also seen two restaurants open their doors to customers in the last few weeks. Cod Tail, located at 329 Bypass 72 Northwest, has begun serving seafood and chicken to hungry customers.
Bill Lin, the creator of Cod Tail, intended to open several restaurants across Georgia and South Carolina but the novel coronavirus pandemic slowed his plans.
Down the street from Cod Tail, US Wings and Deli has opened in the Heritage Square shopping center on the 72 Bypass. The restaurant offers wings, burgers, gyros, subs and Philly cheesesteaks as well as fried rice and some seafood options.
US Wings and Deli has nine locations with a tenth in Spartanburg soon to be added.