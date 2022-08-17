Greenwood County Sheriff's Office

Snippets of footage from the night of the Greenwood High Jamboree melee help paint a picture of what unfolded ahead of Friday’s brawl that canceled the remainder of gameplay.

In a series of intense clips, officers were seen handcuffing teens while trying to control the crowd as bystanders tried to intervene with law enforcement. Some clips even showed officers being assaulted as they worked to get a handle on the situation.

