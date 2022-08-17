Snippets of footage from the night of the Greenwood High Jamboree melee help paint a picture of what unfolded ahead of Friday’s brawl that canceled the remainder of gameplay.
In a series of intense clips, officers were seen handcuffing teens while trying to control the crowd as bystanders tried to intervene with law enforcement. Some clips even showed officers being assaulted as they worked to get a handle on the situation.
While some attendees reported hearing gunfire during the chaos, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office has not found any evidence that anyone fired or even had a gun. One possibility raised is that a metal sign falling made a loud noise some mistook for a gunshot.
“That metal sign collapsed and made a pop that officers standing beside it said sounded like it could’ve been that. That sent people running. We’re obviously looking into that. We just have not been able to find any evidence other than Facebook comments and saying it happened,” said Josh Hood, spokesperson for the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.
Hood said he didn’t doubt that people heard things.
“I’m not going to tell anyone that they didn’t hear anything. If they say they heard gunshots, we’re here to investigate that. What we need to know is what they heard, where and when they heard it and what they saw,” he said.
That night, there were 17 officers scheduled to work the jamboree, with two leaving for personal reasons. City police and Highway Patrol assisted after fighting got out of hand. Hood said none of the officers heard a gunshot, nor did any administrators.
“There were officers in the parking lot, at the gate, at concessions — officers all the way towards the back of the stadium. None of them heard it. We have not had anybody to my knowledge say they were shot at or any damaged vehicles. We haven’t had anybody actually say they saw anybody shoot,” Hood said. “With the amount of people who were at the game and amount of people who were videoing, for none of that to be on camera — it would be difficult to go out there, shoot someone and not hit someone or someone’s vehicle.”
The investigation is still ongoing, but Hood confirmed that they have charged people from the Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick, Ninety Six, Emerald and Saluda areas. That number is likely to grow as more people are identified.
Five or six officers were assaulted with severity of injuries ranging from minor to severe, Hood said. Three officers sought treatment. One officer will be out for an extended amount of time with a shoulder injury while another received treatment for a head injury.
As for the number of spectators injured, Hood said that number is unknown because they don’t know how many sought treatment afterward.
“We know that EMS took a couple of people — what their injuries actually were I can’t speculate on that. It seemed that all of the injuries that I’m aware of are from being pushed down or people running, things of that nature,” he said.
What caused the brawl remains unclear, Hood said.
“Moving forward on our part, it’s simply identifying the individuals, trying to determine the role they played and the appropriate charges for them to face. It’s up to the Family Court Justice System to deal with the punishment part,” Hood said.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.