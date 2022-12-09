Business is booming. Greenwood is seeing a slew of new businesses opening in the area after a period of uncertainty.
“I think COVID changed things for new businesses,” county Planning Director Carol Coleman said, “because we had businesses that were struggling to open and others that had to change plans.”
For a while, businesses that owned property in Greenwood or had submitted plans to the planning department were wavering on whether to move forward with construction. Now though, many of those plans are underway.
The company that owns an outparcel in the Greenwood Mall parking lot beside Chick-fil-A had gone back and forth about developing a Chipotle there. Coleman said they’ve started moving forward, while Chick-fil-A looks to add a new location in the parking lot in front of NewSpring on the Bypass
The Spinx gas station company has owned the undeveloped lot at the corner of Calhoun Road and Montague Avenue Extension for years, and is finally moving forward with development, Coleman said. The lot is diagonal from the 7-Eleven along Montague Avenue Extension.
Another gas station chain, QT, has acquired and combined multiple parcels between Durst Avenue and Highway 72/221. The old Kinard Animal Hospital building and others around it are being taken down to make way for the gas station and convenience chain.
‘They’re going to have that whole block, they’re that big,” Coleman said.
Starbucks inches ever closer to completion at 109 Alexander Ave. E., and Eggs up Grill is expected to open later this month or early January.
Two car washes are coming along the Bypass: One into the old Buck Stove building at 435 Bypass 72 NW and the other beside Mig’s Pizza, in the old Alcoves building at 1405 Bypass 72 NE. Both existing businesses have since moved north, with Buck Stove now at 1801 Montague Ave. Extension, while The Alcoves moved to 1412 Montague Ave. Extension.
