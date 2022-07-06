CORONACA — “We’ve been waiting for this place” is what CJ’s BBQ 2 Go owner John LaBarge says people have told him about the new restaurant.
The restaurant, located in front of the KJ’s grocery store in Coronaca on Highway 72/221 East, opened in May and serves a variety of to-go barbecue.
LaBarge said he has lived in the area for 16 years and worked as a medical device engineer and consultant. Things changed when COVID-19 hit and LaBarge, who had already been smoking meats in his backyard on a regular basis, pitched the restaurant idea to his son and wife. He and son, Cliff Reda, are partners in the restaurant, which includes a smokehouse out front and a renovated interior.
The idea, he said, was to produce the kinds of food people can’t make in a short period of time.
He listed industries that are close — Eaton, Teijin, Ascend Performance Materials and Velux, for example — and said people who leave those places can come by and get dinner that was cooked for 15 hours in his smokers.
The restaurant sells ribs, pulled pork, brisket, chicken, hash and smoked sausage, with five types of barbecue sauce and a handful of sides. It is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
LaBarge said customers don’t need to call in, just arrive. They do run out of items though — twice they sold out of hash within an hour of opening — and customers can call to check on what’s available.
