Greenwood is home to countless stories, and Discover Greenwood recently launched a new advertising campaign to tell some of those stories.
“Stories of Greenwood” is the latest campaign to promote the Emerald City from the Greenwood Regional Tourism and Visitors Bureau, headed by Executive Director Kelly McWhorter.
The campaign features six videos chronicling different parts of the area’s history. ”Rising Above Challenges” tells a brief history of Benjamin E. Mays’ life and legacy, ”The Fabric of Greenwood” touches on the Self family and their role from the mill to the hospital, and ”The Heartbeat that Built Greenwood” explains the history of the railroad as a driving force for growth.
Other videos on lake life, Greenwood’s golf culture and the music scene, among others, are intended to show Greenwood to people in other communities. McWhorter said the campaign targets a 250-mile circle around Greenwood, emphasizing the drive-in community from areas such as Augusta, Columbia and Greenville. The videos will run alongside static ads, paid and free social media advertising.
“It started with our new branding campaign,” McWhorter said. “Our branding message is ‘Tell us your story.’”
These campaigns are paid for through an annual retainer with advertising firm Design Sensory, and all promotional efforts and Discover Greenwood’s operational budget are funded through a 3% local accommodations tax.
The city’s tourism rebrand in 2019 saw a video campaign as well, and McWhorter said it was a huge success. She said compelling local stories that highlight reasons people want to live in Greenwood have served as a draw for visitors and people looking to move alike.
Mamie and Floyd Nicholson featured in one video, ”Greenwood Yesterday and Today,” which had the couple retelling stories of their hometown when they were young, and showing how the town has grown as they did.
“Of course we agreed to be in the video,” Mamie said. “Both of us just love our home. I wouldn’t want to live any other place, and I don’t think he would either.”
Mamie, president of the Self Family Foundation, said she’s been most impressed in her life with Greenwood’s collaborative nature, with people coming together over the common bond of improving the community.
“Greenwood is progressive. I would tell anyone Greenwood is the type of community that embraces individuals, no matter where they come from,” she said.
Ken Coffey and his family came to Greenwood from central Maryland, and in ”There’s No Reason to Leave,” he explains how year-round golf convinced him to make Greenwood his home. For his wife, the topiaries and robust gardening community helped seal the deal.
“One of the key factors we were looking for in wherever we were retiring was health care,” Coffey said.
Health care was soon a no-brainer. Coffey was offered a job as executive director of the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation, a position he’s held since moving to Greenwood about seven years ago.
“We fell in love with the community, we fell in love with the lake, we fell in love with Greenwood,” he said.