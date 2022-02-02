ABBEVILLE — Every vote counts.
That’s what Randall Curtis plans to make sure of as the new director of the Abbeville County Board of Voter Registration and Elections. He was named interim director Dec. 1 and appointed permanent director Jan. 18 by the elections board.
His work in civic service started in Greenwood County when he worked at the polls and enjoyed the voting process, he said Tuesday. After that, he took a post as a part-time employee.
Then his family moved to Abbeville. There was an opening for a part-time position and he worked for two years as a poll clerk and a poll manager and then an elections clerk in office for another two years. Curtis succeeds Kim London in the position.
“I know the process from ground level at precinct,” he said. “I think it really helps when you know the process from the ground floor up.”
The job is not to influence the outcome, but to provide everyone the opportunity to cast their vote in an accurate and smooth process, he said.
One of his goals when managing the polls was to not have voters standing in long lines and he didn’t want to rush voters.
“I never want to see long lines in Abbeville,” Curtis said.
“I’m very committed to this process. We’re very fortunate to live somewhere where we can express in our elections. I’ve never missed an election. I’ve voted for winners and losers, but I’ve always had my voice heard.”
One of his goals is to develop a team of poll workers. The office aims to recruit up to 125 people to work in elections. A primary election is scheduled for June 14 with a Nov. 8 general election.
With COVID-19, there is a challenge in recruiting poll workers.
Abbeville County has 15 precincts. Because of COVID-19, the office pulled three precincts to the county administrative complex in the last election because the elections office didn’t have the staff to man all the precincts.
Curtis said the elections office is reaching out to county residents. Letters were sent to former poll workers. Staff members are mailing voter registration cards, along with a letter asking people if they want to be a poll worker.
Another avenue is reaching out to political parties to see if members want to work the polls, he said.
It’s a very long day, he said. People have to be at the precinct by 6 a.m. and they never get out before 7 or 8 p.m. There is a training program (which is paid for). People need to understand election laws on the do’s and the don’ts. The state provides the program. Local classes will offer updated information.
Interested people can go to scvotes.gov where they can click on the poll workers tab to register online, or they can contact the local office, Curtis said.
People have to live in Abbeville County or an adjacent county, have to be a registered voter and be 18 years old. He said students who are at least 16 years old may work as an assistant poll manger and perform duties such as directing voters or handing out stickers.
In addition to precinct workers, the board will have three to four people in the office to work on absentee ballots and to handle mailouts of absentee ballots, he said. In 2020, nearly 35% — more than 6,000 people — voted absentee. There was no-excuse absentee voting. You could vote absentee because of COVID-19.
That’s not the case now, Curtis said. People who want to use an absentee ballot will have to qualify.
Another goal is making sure all data is accurate, such as the correct spelling of voter names, and correct addresses. For every application that comes in, the elections clerk enters data that is placed into a secret file. It is then double-checked for accuracy. He said when working polls, you could have a voter’s name misspelled and can’t find them in the system or an address is off by a digit or two.
Staff members also check obituaries daily to match deaths for Abbeville County and the surrounding area. Curtis said a second step is getting reports from DHEC monthly to check names that are removed from voters rolls to make sure the proper person was removed.
Some voters have called in to ask if a relative was removed from the polls and the office was able to say, “Yes, they have been removed.”
His advice to voters? Get out and vote. Municipal elections are a concern, he said. They often get the lowest turnout and those races often have the biggest local impact.