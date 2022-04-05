ABBEVILLE — Tenants are slowing moving into The Refinery, a 60-unit development that is Abbeville’s first new residential housing project in nearly 40 years.
“It’s actually, to be honest, mostly word of mouth. In February, we were getting applicants, but we weren’t sure of the opening date,” Ed Pauls said about getting the word out. He is a project manager with Cadence Development, which is the backer for the project.
Attention expanded in March, with most of it being on social media sites, such as Facebook, he said during a conference call in late March. Move-ins were expected to begin the first week of April.
In bigger cities, they might need to do more advertising because there are more websites for rentals, such as apartments.com, Pauls said. In smaller places where there are not as many places to rent, such a level of advertising isn’t needed.
Up to 25 units had been pre-leased during March, leaving 35 units, according to Kelvin Martinez, communications manager with the National Housing Trust. Applications had picked up in the last half of March.
A grand opening ceremony will likely be announced in early May, he said. Pauls added that the property and the clubhouse will be exhibited. The Refinery likely will have tenants moved in by then.
There is no particular demographic of tenants, Pauls said. People are happy to have new apartments at reasonable rents.
While the development doesn’t have apartments set aside for particular demographics, such as seniors, veterans and the handicapped, Martinez said the apartments are fully accessible for tenants who use wheelchairs. Fifty one of the apartments have rents set to be affordable for moderate-income residents.
Backers expect all apartments to be rented, Pauls said. Normal turnover is 1-3 vacant units as people leave every few months because of changes, such as relocating or children moving out.
Apartment sizes range from 750-1,100 square feet. Rents range from $530-$1,025 per month, depending on size and if the rent is set at affordable levels or market rates, Martinez said. Electrical bills could range from $60-95 a month. Wi-Fi is not included in the rent, but all apartments are pre-wired by WCTEL for internet and cable service.
The most eye-catching amenities inside are USB ports on outlets in kitchens and all bedrooms so residents can charge devices and have accessibility to a laptop or phone, said Tonya Haddock with Cadence Development. “People really enjoyed that one little small trinket that we added.”
Other amenities include two playgrounds, a pet park and garden beds made in France, she said.
“This is the first time they (the garden beds) have been used in this country.” Haddock said they are designed for people who are handicapped. The old cistern was converted to a gazebo area and two water features are at the site. It will be a great gathering place.
Workout equipment is located in a room in the main office. Haddock said the clubhouse will feature a computer area. Several pieces created by local artists will be displayed at the clubhouse. A lot of the art was purchased through Divine Your Space.
“I think it’s going to be a wonderful place for families to live,” she said.
Progress for the $11.7 million project wasn’t smooth, in part as a result of the pandemic and supply chain issues.
Lumber issues hit in 2021, Pauls said. Significant cost increases arose, but the contractor shopped around and got good prices. Any increases were fairly moderate.
The project also had an issue with the fire alarm systems. Builders couldn’t find equipment for months, he said. The order was placed in June 2021. Items were delivered in late January. A two-month delivery ended up being seven months.
The alarms had to be in the apartment before anyone moved in, Pauls said.
Despite the supply chain issues, Martinez said construction was finished within one month of the original schedule. Haddock said the project came in on budget as well.
“We did really well, all things considered,” she said.
A change during development was putting wiring underground, Pauls said. It was done in conjunction with the city as local officials thought it was a good time to do it. They also hope to widen the sidewalk along Washington Street. Builders will have to check with city and state to see if it can be done since it is a state road.