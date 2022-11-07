Sometimes saying “thanks” isn’t enough. You have to show it.

That’s what several hundred people did Saturday as veterans officials in Greenwood and Laurens counties presented the Hall of Heroes ceremony at Lander University. Up to 40 veterans who served from World War II to the Persian Gulf and in Afghanistan were inducted.

Carey Bolt Jr. introduces Joseph Farmer, Jacob Canupp and Steve Newnan for the Slow Salute portion of the Hall of Heroes ceremony.

Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.

Tags