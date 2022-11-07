Sometimes saying “thanks” isn’t enough. You have to show it.
That’s what several hundred people did Saturday as veterans officials in Greenwood and Laurens counties presented the Hall of Heroes ceremony at Lander University. Up to 40 veterans who served from World War II to the Persian Gulf and in Afghanistan were inducted.
It was a satisfying experience for Rosalind Burke with the Greenwood Veterans Center. It was one of the best ceremonies the veterans center has organized, she said. They are already taking applications for the 2023 ceremony.
People should know they care about veterans, she said. She recalled watching a 100-year-old World War II veteran walk across the stage to be honored. “I was so proud,” she said.
That pride was evident as family and friends applauded and cheered as veterans were honored. State Rep. Doug Gilliam, who represents Laurens and Union counties, summed up the relationship between veterans: “We were brothers; we were sisters.”
All veterans have stories of their training and deployments. They missed births and ballgames. The families are as much to be honored as veterans because “they had to put up with us,” he said.
Gilliam lauded the lessons he learned in the military, lessons which he has taken to the state House. In the military “we were one team in one fight,” he said. It didn’t matter what house you lived in or how big your bank account was. There is a bond when he meets veterans. “It puts me at ease,” he said. It’s a bond the average person can’t understand.
Not understanding sometimes affects family members.
Relatives of the late Mattie Garrett watched as she was honored. It’s so awesome, said her cousin Karen Dakers. Garrett was a member of the first all-Black battalion in the Women’s Army Corps in World War II, she said proudly.
Sharon McCalla, Garrett’s daughter, said her mother would have been 102 on Saturday.
She was a member of an 800-woman strong 6888 Postal Battalion, which was stationed in England and then France, McCalla said. They were responsible for delivering mail to the soldiers, she said. Organizers thought delivering a backlog of mail would take one year. The women of the battalion did it in six months.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor, were responsible for opening the military to African Americans, McCalla said. Her mother, a humble woman, served three years in the military.
She admitted that she knows little about the battalion. Her mother never talked about her service, beyond saying she served in France. What she knows she learned from online research.
“It’s lost history; it’s powerful history,” McCalla said. “She wasn’t afraid to take a step in uncharted waters. I’m in awe of her. She didn’t tell us in words; she did it in actions.”
McCalla also noted her mother was one of the first African American women who moved her family into a white neighborhood in Queens in New York City.
“She was a trailblazer. That’s how I see her,” she said.
Gilliam noted one of his jobs while in the military was to make sure the goal was achieved and to take care of his soldiers.
“It was a job that was near and dear to me,” he said. “Vets were willing to give their lives for their country.”
Honorees include Joseph A. Avery Jr.; Joseph L. Baldwin Jr.; C. Dupre Blackwell, James A. Bates, Hubert Bluford, Homer D. Blackwell, Ernest L. Byrd Sr., John W. Calhoun, Anderson Bolden Jr., Rupert C. Campbell Sr., Jacob A. Canupp, J. Vernon Charles, Robert L. Forehand, Ray, S. Culbertson, Ulysses Cunningham, Hubert D. Griffin Jr., Joseph P. Farmer, Mattie E. Garrett, William N. Jones, David D. Kellett, Jowell D. McCullough, Rudolph V. Madden, Timothy P. Moses, Billy J. Parsons, James C. Powers, Ronnie Markell, Joseph Rapp, J.C. Pyles, Roy L. Rogers, Calvin D. Simpkins, William Tinkler, Keith L. Russell, Christopher D. Simpson, Ronald C. Workman Jr., Charles E. Wallen, Sherman J. White, Rollie J. Wilson, Bradley Q. Wootten, Samuel L. Yeager and William G. Yon.
The event wasn’t entirely about reflecting on people’s service. Carey Bolt Jr. and other Laurens County veterans want to develop their own veterans center. One member said the aim is to use the photos and videos to build support for the center. Bolt hopes the Hall of Heroes ceremonies can expand into all 46 state counties.
Bolt already has a name picked out for a Laurens County center, the “Heroes Center.” In addition to honoring veterans, it can be a place to honor other law enforcement, first responders, EMS and dispatchers.
“They are the unspoken for; we need to recognize their talent,” Bolt said.