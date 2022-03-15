Locksley Hall residents urged Greenwood County Council to oppose a rezoning request that would bring about 150 new townhomes.
Council hosted a public hearing Tuesday for an ordinance to rezone roughly 17 acres along Montague Avenue Extension near Locksley Hall. The request came from real estate broker Bubba Harvin, who said the plan was to put about 150 townhomes on the lot. The current split zoning for the properties would allow for about as many units at a different density, but would look more like a multi-story apartment complex, Harvin said.
Planning staff and the planning commission recommended denying the zoning change because it wasn't in line with the county's comprehensive plan. Harvin argued the plan can change as needs change, and Greenwood needs housing.
Residents from nearby Locksley Hall voiced their disapproval. Jerry Robertson, who lives on Locksely Drive, worried the development might affect traffic because multiple people would live in each of the 150 or more homes. Gemmye McCutcheon, who lives on Trafalgar Square, said those residences would be packed onto about 9 acres, according to the development plan.
"That sounds exorbitant to me," she said.
Others were concerned about noise, potential crime and the effect on property values, along with the loss of greenery around their homes. Council Chairperson Chuck Moates asked why developers are eager to pack so many residences into the central parts of Greenwood, but not the south end of the county.
"The answer is we don't have any infrastructure in south Greenwood," Harvin said. "Where you see all these clusters of development is simple, you have sewer there and you have water there."
In the end, council voted 2-4 against the rezoning on second reading. Edith Childs and Mark Allison voted in favor, while Moates, Melissa Spencer, Dayne Pruitt and Robbie Templeton voted against.
Council approved second reading of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement incentive for a company referred to as "Project Inspire." According to Economic Development Director James Bateman, the company is poised to make a $65 million capital investment in Greenwood County that would bring 51 jobs to the area. The 20-year FILOT agreement is set to be amended further before third and final reading, which will come after a public hearing when the identity of the company will be revealed.
Public Works Director Rob Russian brought to council a list of proposed roads to be resurfaced. In past years, Russian said the County Transportation Committee has funded about $400,000 of resurfacing, but this year the CTC has additional funds and Russian said he hopes to get $1 million or more in road funding.
The list of roads he presented would cost about $2 million to resurface — if the county gets its usual funding, portions of Scotts Ferry Road, Fairforest Drive and Summer Road would be resurfaced. Assuming funding of about $1 million, Russian said roads in Hunters Creek and Pucketts Ferry would be added. The list was unanimously approved by the council members in attendance.
Council heard presentations from a few guests, but Humane Society of Greenwood Executive Director Connie Mawyer gave an update on the animal shelter's operations since November. Last year saw two statewide emergencies, with shelters overflowing with animals. In early November, HSOG worked with other animal organizations to host a low-cost spay and neuter clinic that performed more than 40 surgeries for $15 apiece, Mawyer said.
Days after that clinic, the shelter had its first case in a canine distemper outbreak that lasted until January.
"We worked closely with the two different organizations in order to really take a look at what happened and what we needed to change to prevent this from happening again, both within our facility as well as in the community," she said.
After a tough few months, Mawyer said the outbreak ended with 80% of the animals' lives saved. After noticing how many of these animals were not vaccinated, HSOG staff worked with the Petco Love foundation to host a vaccination clinic in January that gave vaccines and microchips to 88 animals.
In other business:
- GLEAMNS CEO Shunna Jeter and Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Site Director Christopher Thomas gave council a Mays Site Legacy Award for its efforts in creating and supporting the site as an educational tool.
- The county's transportation program with McCormick Area Transit won an award from the state Transportation Association.
- Council approved a resolution to support the county's committee planning, promoting and organizing events for the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission, which celebrates the 250th anniversary of the state's role in the American Revolution.
- Council passed a resolution amending the budget to allow the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office to spend its funds buying a camera system for its K-9 unit, along with funds to repair the facilities maintenance building and return impound fees to the Humane Society of Greenwood.