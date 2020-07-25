At the Hallmark Apartments on Emerald Road in Greenwood, friends, neighbors and family members gathered Friday afternoon to remember Roosevelt Ramey by releasing balloons.
Ramey was struck by a 2008 Jeep while trying to cross the Bypass on July 15. He died two days later from his injuries.
“Real sweet, he was a real nice person,” said Carolyn Ervin, a longtime friend of Ramey.
Many neighbors reminisced about some of the things they will remember Ramey. Many spoke about his kind heart and how he would sit in a chair outside of his apartment and play guitar.
“He took out a lot of people’s trash,” Takela Witt said. “He was my wake-up call.”
Witt recounted how Ramey would knock on the wall to make sure she got up in the mornings.
Ramey’s neighbor Charniquae Logan along with Witt organized the balloon- release event with apartment management.
Logan said they decided on a balloon release instead of a candlelight vigil because of the daylight.
Before the balloons were released, family and friends took a few moments to remember Ramey.
“He was a good person and I know y’all know that,” Ramey’s sister, Nancy R. Sheppard, said.
Ramey’s brother, Jerry, thanked everyone for participating.
After a countdown, the balloons were released. After a few quiet moments, laughter erupted after someone suggested Ramey would be up there collecting all the balloons to tie to his buggy — a reference to a shopping cart he used to push around.
After the crowd dispersed, Ramey’s family expressed their appreciation for the event.
“This means a whole lot,” Sheppard said. “He didn’t deserve what he got.”
Ramey’s family said they are still seeking answers.
“I want to know what happened to my brother,” Jerry Ramey said.
After an investigation by state Highway Patrol, troopers found no grounds to charge the Jeep’s driver.