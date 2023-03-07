ABBEVILLE — Patients will likely see more services at Abbeville Area Medical Center through its partnership with Self Regional Healthcare, officials said last week.
That is one of the assets mentioned Thursday when officials from both agencies met with Abbeville County Council. They spent nearly 90 minutes behind closed doors discussing the deal. No action was taken during open session.
AAMC could have new services to keep health care in the community, AAMC CEO Rod Boula said after the meeting, including neurology, podiatry and orthopedics.
Over the years, AAMC lost those services. Physicians age out or move, and with the changes in health care, it becomes increasingly difficult for smaller hospitals to recruit, he said. A partnership with Self could help with recruitment, he said.
The parties are in a due diligence phase, he said. It’s bi-directional, with each agency providing information, Boula said, including financial information and years of audits.
Self officials think they are on track to complete this phase of the process during the summer, according to Mark Hyatt, Self’s director of marketing and public relations.
“I think it was a good, productive meeting,” Chairperson Billy Norris said. “We got to share and ask questions and talk to the people making the decisions. I learned that both parties involved, Abbeville and Self, are wanting to do what’s right for the community, they really do.”
Norris said he likes that the partnership will bring new services to Abbeville and improve the system.
“I see nothing but a great entity,” Boula said. “We’re looking at dovetailing our culture. I probably can’t say it any better than one of my staff members at the hospital: ‘It’s time for the friendship to be over; now we’re going to be family.’ That’s the right attitude.”
Most of AAMC’s staff is looking forward to the partnership, he said.
“I’m excited,” Norris said. “It’s a work in progress and I think we’re going to see some things maybe sooner than later.”
