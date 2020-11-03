About 100 million votes had already been received nationwide before the first polling location opens today, a sign this year will outpace 2016’s voter turnout despite the COVID-19 pandemic as Americans decide whether to keep President Donald Trump or elect former Vice President Joe Biden.
The race between U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison is also on today’s ballot — remember that Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe dropped out and endorsed Graham — and voters will decide on state lawmakers, countywide offices and a number of local seats.
If you’re voting today, here’s what you need to know:
When are the polls open?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.
It will be 30 degrees or so when polls open, so make sure to bundle up if you plan to vote early in the day.
Temperatures should be in the 60s in the early to mid-afternoon but will drop into the 40s by the time polls close.
What do you need to vote?
Voters will need a photo ID. A South Carolina driver’s license, DMV ID card, voter registration with photo, federal military ID or U.S. passport can be used to satisfy this requirement.
New COVID-19 case numbers are rising across the state and nation and health officials strongly encourage wearing masks when socially distancing is not possible. Masks are recommended, but not required, at voting places.
What should I do with my absentee ballot?
If you requested a mailed ballot but have not returned it, officials recommend returning it in person by 7 p.m. to your county elections office because it is too late to mail it for the election. It will not be accepted at your polling place.
Where do I vote?
Most polling places have remained the same and should be listed on your voter registration card. Some, however, have moved. Below is a list of precincts that have temporarily moved. If you don’t know where you’re supposed to vote or want to see a sample ballot, visit scvotes.gov.
Greenwood County
Ashley River Run (005)
Old: Greenwood County Courthouse, 528 Monument St.
New: former Rugs of Distinction location, 314 Main St.
Hope’s Ferry (006)
Old: Emerald Gardens, 201 Overland Drive
New: Westview Middle School, 1410 W. Alexander Road
Pebble Stone Way (008)
Old: Wesley Commons, 1110 Marshall Road
New: Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road
Bradley (022)
Old: The Forestry Building, 120 Bradley St.
New: Bradley Fire Station, 1901 Carter Road.
Mimosa Crest (035)
Old: Morningside of Greenwood, 116 Enterprise Court
New: Greenwood High School, 1816 Cokesbury Road
Parson’s Mill (048)
Old: Ashley House, 526 Haltiwanger Road
New: G. Frank Russell Technology Center, 601 E. Northside Drive
Graham’s Glen (050)
Old: Burton Center, 2605 Highway 72/221 E
New: Greenwood County Farmers Market, 215 Wilbanks Circle
Abbeville County
Abbeville 2
Old: Abbeville Courthouse, 102 Court Square
New: Abbeville County Complex, 903 W. Greenwood St.
Donalds
Old: Donalds Town Hall, 125 W. Main St.
New: Donalds Fire Department, 445 W. Main St.
McCormick County
McCormick 1 (006)
Old: American Legions, 116 McCracken St., McCormick
New: Old McCormick High School, 516 Mims Drive, McCormick
McCormick 2 (009)
Old: Courthouse, 133 S. Mine St., McCormick
New: Bethany Baptist Church Social Hall, 702 S. Main St., McCormick
Bethany (008)
Old: Bethany Church Social Hall, 853 Hwy 378 E., McCormick
New: Bethlehem Church of God Social Hall, 131 Bethlehem Road, McCormick
Parksville (013)
Old: Masonic Hall, 201 Railroad Ave., Parksville
New: Parksville Town Hall, 140 Parks Self St., Parksville
Clarks Hill (015)
Old: Fire Department, 14156 Highway 28 S., Clarks Hill
New: Laura Grove Church Social Hall, 122 Burning Bush Lane, Clarks Hill