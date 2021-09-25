ABBEVILLE — “You can never have too many plants.”
That explains why Terry and Carol Rondeau’s home is flanked by a garden. It also partly explains Carol’s interest in natural remedies.
It’s an interest that expanded this year to a table at the Abbeville Farmers Market where the couple sells remedies and herbal teas through their apothecary. They produce teas, natural medicines, salves, balms and tinctures.
While not exactly part of a “locavore culture,” they both tout the advantages of using nature’s bounty to deal with ailments ranging from eczema to mosquito bites. As Carol indicated, God has given people everything they need.
Carol’s work with natural remedies started simply — with herself, her husband, then her family, then her friends, and now, customers.
In Abbeville County, a lot of people shop locally. It’s also a small community of providers, they said. As a result, everybody tries to help everybody else.
Abbeville is 5,500 and the county’s population is about 25,000. They came from Florida, from the Port St Lucie area. Terry and Carol described their reasons for the move simply: lots of sand and lots of people.
They lauded Abbeville for its development of small businesses — even small-scale operations like theirs which they refer to as “cottage industries” — including operations run by members of the Mennonite community.
“We’re been here three years and we’ve seen growth,” they said. If the community can get past COVID-19 and get the Opera House working again to bring in people, many businesses can take off.
They considered the idea that COVID has pushed the idea of cottage industries as more people think about doing things from their homes. They both said they know of people who have developed side jobs.
The kernel for their business germinated roughly 15 years ago with neighbors who were big into natural remedies. Then Carol developed throat cancer.
Her physician advised a course of treatment including radiation. Rondeau opted for natural remedies. She never looked back and still opts for natural remedies for ailments. She said she hasn’t taken a prescription since then.
“We’re doing it to help people, not to go nationwide,” Terry said. One of the reasons is that Terry is 69 years old, although he neither looks nor moves like it. All the marketing is local, through social media and word of mouth. They both expressed amazement at the amount of business the city gets from out-of-towners.
“It’s not a hard sell,” he said. Part of the effort is offering samples of products to help people deal with various ailments.
The most popular products are mosquito repellent and products for relief from insect bites. Teas also are popular. The third most popular products are for pain relief for ailments such as arthritis. Often, they said, people come back to buy more.
While it might sound nice, working with natural remedies is not easy or quick.
Rondeau grows, scavenges and forages for plants. The yard is a cornucopia of plants including turmeric, ginger, peppermint, teas and calendula. Foraging is a time-consuming process to search for stinging nettles and other plants. Dandelions are the simplest plants to find.
“It’s silly to farm dandelions when you can go out and pick them,” she said.
There are many plants you have to learn about to determine when to forage and pick them. Foraging is a constant activity, she said. She gets many of her recipes from a book on natural cures.
A small apothecary involves a big operation. Carol displayed small tins of ready-to-sell products, then displayed an array of large jars full of fluids and plants that in some cases, have to blend up to six weeks for potency. One example are tinctures which are products where the plants set for weeks in an alcohol solution before being ready to be turned into remedies.
She displayed a large glass container of a greenish-black mixture she said was stinging nettles. It will have a lovely green odor, she said.
The operation does have a learning curve. Carol said this is the first year she has successfully grown ginger and turmeric plants. Their farm now has a greenhouse so she can grow plants year-round.
She and Terry expressed concerns about the risks of medicines. Terry recalled his father’s death and filling a small plastic garbage bag of pills canisters. The mixing of so many medicines is a concern, they both said, noting in cases that people might end up taking one pill to counteract the side effects of another pill.
“Anything that comes in a tube from a pharmacy is going to be expensive even with insurance,” he said.
They also decried the prevalence of processed foods, such as various yogurts, which often contain large amounts of salt and sugar.
“I always wanted a hobby farm. Now I have one,” Terry said.
They call the property Cedar Ridge Farm because the house and garden sit about 400 feet from Haigler Road and cedars lined part of the lot. It features all kinds of plants Terry uses in products. Chickens roam around a section of the garden and provide eggs that are sold at the farmers market. Terry said he hopes to add goats, rabbits and possibly, a beekeeping operation.
“It’s been a labor of love getting this place up and running,” they agreed.
The nice thing about natural medicines is there usually are no side effects, although Carol said people have to be careful with allergies.
People also speak with them for products to deal with specific ailments, although Carol said she is not a doctor and will never try to diagnose someone.
Terry said they’re not doing it to make a living. Demand for the products is enough for them. The benefit is getting out and meeting people.
People seem to be more attuned to health than they used to be. They are often interested in natural remedies, but they don’t know much, he said. A lot of information is available, but most don’t know how to put it all together.