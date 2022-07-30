Go native — with your home landscape.
Lakelands gardening gurus share about the positives of some of their favorite native plants.
For Lakelands Master Gardener Barbara Wells, pink muhly grass is tops. This drought-tolerant winter ornamental grass that grows two to three feet in height produces airy pink fronds that add color to your yard in the fall. It is dormant in winter.
“I have extensive plants in my yard, and a few are native,” Wells explains. “I love ornamental grasses in general. You typically only cut them back a little when they go dormant in late winter or early spring. They do require dividing every two to three years. I tend to use them in groupings. They are pretty.”
Plus, wells said pink muhly tends to be deer-resistant and its swaying fronds add movement to your garden.
“Blooms on the top look like cotton candy,” Wells said, of the muhly grass. “I like to combine different plants to enjoy different textures and leaves. I like things that are pretty.”
Ann Barklow, a retired horticulturalist with the City of Greenwood and a Lakelands Master Gardener, says it’s entirely possible in this region to have four-season plants that are also easy care.
One of Barklow’s picks is a small flowering shrub, an Itea virginica known as “Henry’s Garnet.”
“It has beautiful red stems in winter, burgundy foliage in the fall, bright lime green spring leaves and clustered white flowers in May,” Barklow explains. “It can take shade, dappled sunlight or full sun and it spreads some, but it’s fairly easy to keep within bounds. Plus, pollinators love it.”
For Kathy Watkins, salvia is a mainstay in her garden.
A perennial, also known as “sage,” this plant is often used in garden borders. It can bloom summer through fall. Almanac.com notes salvia is aromatic and drought-tolerant. Plus, it works well for cuttings is a favorite of bees and butterflies.
“Salvia is easy-care,” Watkins said. “It’s a prolific bloomer and rarely needs dead-heading. Hummingbirds love it. Deer dislike it. It comes in every color, shape and size — almost.”
Growing native plants in groups can actually help the plants take care of themselves, without need for extra watering and, once established, these plants can make their own soil, according to horticulture sources.
Bess Thompson, an owner at Wyatt Farms and the Garden Shop at Wyatt Farms in Greenwood, said native plants are acclimated to the climate and soil conditions, if you choose ones suited for where you live.
“They will most likely perform better in the landscape,” Thompson said. “Soil and water for native plants depends on where they are planted. A plant may be native, but it might prefer a particular microclimate, such as shade, full sun, well-drained soil or wet soil. A native plant’s ability to ‘take care of itself’ will depend largely on these microclimate conditions.”
Another bonus of going native is that they have an aesthetic that fits in easily with landscape appeal, Thompson said.
“We love ferns at Wyatt Farms. That’s why we use a fern leaf in our business logo and there are a lot of beautiful, native fern species. I also love magnolia and dogwood trees.”
U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii, introduced a resolution designating April 2022 as “National Native Plant Month.”
The resolution notes that native plants and indigenous species evolve and occur naturally in particular regions.
It goes on to state more than 17,000 native plant species exist in the United States, including trees, shrubs, vines, grasses and wildflowers.
Native plants are important because they can help prevent drought, flooding, erosion and they can help restore damaged ecosystems.
These plants also provide shelter, nectar, pollen and seeds that sustain native butterflies, insects, birds and other wildlife.
The resolution goes on to note that more than 200 native plant species in the United States have been lost since the early 19th century. Causes are varied, including overdevelopment, pollution, garden chemicals and the planting of lawns that require mowing, irrigation and chemical applications.