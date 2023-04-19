Lush green thickets of trees cradle the rolling fields where nearly 250 years ago Revolutionary soldiers laid siege to the British Star Fort in Ninety Six.

Today, National Parks Service rangers proudly preserve the natural and human history of this site, maintaining Greenwood County’s Ninety Six National Historic Site as a slice of history and a getaway for those craving a connection to nature. This weekend, park staff are celebrating National Park Week by hosting several family-friendly events that highlight the best the park has to offer.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags