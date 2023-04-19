Lush green thickets of trees cradle the rolling fields where nearly 250 years ago Revolutionary soldiers laid siege to the British Star Fort in Ninety Six.
Today, National Parks Service rangers proudly preserve the natural and human history of this site, maintaining Greenwood County’s Ninety Six National Historic Site as a slice of history and a getaway for those craving a connection to nature. This weekend, park staff are celebrating National Park Week by hosting several family-friendly events that highlight the best the park has to offer.
“Sometimes we need to get away from the TVs and the screens, and just enjoy the outdoors,” Park Ranger Adrian Stewart said.
Starting Saturday, the park is hosting Junior Ranger Day. Families are encouraged to bring their children out for fun and educational activities such as learning how to weave or how log cabins such as the one at the site were built. Stewart said they’ll also be helping children make homes for carpenter bees.
Participants will also learn about how to help protect the park’s natural beauty by completing a junior ranger workbook and will earn a junior ranger badge and patch.
“We’ve got some really fun activities for kids, or the kids at heart,” Stewart said.
On Sunday, guests are invited to bring blankets and snacks to enjoy a picnic on the lawns between the stockade fort and the visitors center. Trails are a highlight Sunday, with community hikes encouraged along the more than 10 miles available throughout the park.
At the end of National Park Week on April 29, people are encouraged to bring their dogs for the park’s new BARK Ranger program. The name is an acronym, encouraging people to bag their dog’s waste, always use a leash, respect local wildlife and know where to go and what parts are off-limits. The program comes with its own activity sheet, and guests who go through it earn a special BARK Ranger pet tag.
For information on the BARK Ranger program, and other details about the park, visit bit.ly/3KM4XZJ.
“The National Park Service as a whole tries to preserve and protect all aspects of our nation’s history and our majestic spaces, like the Grand Canyon,” Stewart said. “It makes it a whole lot easier to learn about the past if you have a place you can go to connect to it.”
Stewart has worked at the Ninety Six park for more than eight years. She grew up around Kings Mountain State Park and worked at the Fort Sumter National Park before moving to northern Arizona to work at a smaller site. She returned to South Carolina and said she’s glad to be back home helping preserve the state’s beauty and rich history.
“I love the diversity of the history here. There’s so much to cover,” she said. “You’re always learning something.”
