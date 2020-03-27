Marijayne Wells, a single mother of five and a nurse at Magnolia Manor of Greenwood, spontaneously sang Etta James’ “At Last” for residents who expect, wait and anticipate her singing twice a month when the nursing home hosts karaoke sessions. Wells had sung to residents before, but unknown to her, this time someone was recording her performance.
Wells began working at Magnolia Manor six months ago, but has been singing all her life. She comes from a musical family and her father was also a musician. At 4 years old, she began doing stage performances, which culminated into her fronting a local Greenwood band called The Fabulous Expressions in 2006. After several years of fronting the band, she left and now performs at churches, funerals, weddings, nursing homes and any other place that offers her a chance to sing.
Wells’ journey to becoming a nurse began 12 years ago when she started working in the medical field as a certified nursing assistant. After being a Certified Nursing Assistant for years, she went back to nursing school three years ago to get her nursing license. She got hired as a nurse at Magnolia Manor in 2019, and brought her talent with her.
Music is therapeutic for Wells, who’s dealt with a lot in her personal life.
“Singing is kind of my medicine,” she said. “I sing all the time.”
Singing being a normalcy for her made the video of her singing to residents going viral “unexpected.” The near 3 minute clip has garnered more than 900,000 views on Magnolia Manor’s Facebook page, and has been featured on multiple news stations across the country.
“I still feel like it’s too good to be true honestly,” Wells said. “I’m just ready for whatever’s next.”
Wells auditioned for American Idol occurred back in 2004 after receiving an all-expenses paid trip to New Orleans for winning Greenwood Mall Idol. Even though she did not make it pass the auditions, she thought it was a wonderful experience.
While Wells’ singing has been getting a lot of attention, she does want the public to know the nursing home has other activities beyond karaoke. One activity, that is particularly special to Wells, are drive-thru visits for residents to see and communicate with their families. A resident sits on the nursing home’s porch, and family members can speak to their loved one through a huge window. The nursing home also has coffee carts, ice cream carts, popcorn and a prize cart for bingo. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, bingo is played using the intercoms to limit the amount of contact residents have among each other and with the staff.
“We do a lot of things here at Magnolia Manor,” Wells said.