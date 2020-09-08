The Branch at Greenwood High School opens for business today. The student-run credit union will serve students, faculty and staff.
Samantha Byrd, a marketing specialist at Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union, is proud of the 13 honor students who will be manning The Branch. She trained them over the summer and gave them real-life experience as they opened accounts, made withdrawals, deposited funds and marketed at Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union’s East Durst location.
The original plan was for the students to complete 80 hours of work over the summer, but some students came back to the credit union for additional training and ended up doing over 400 hours, Byrd said.
Marketers visited businesses to collect gift cards for promotional purposes, and auditors had an ample number of hours because they returned to the credit union to learn more about the day-to-day operations and all the systems needed to run a branch proficiently. Ava Zou, a marketer at The Branch at Greenwood High, said she hopes to have fun and gain experience while working at the credit union. The credit union’s first-week promotion includes a drawing for a free Dairy Queen gift card, she said. Anyone who joins The Branch that week will be entered into the drawing.
Sophomore Thomas Gilbert is excited about the responsibility of working in the credit union. He can’t wait to tell all his friends and hopefully create a finance-orientated community.
Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gilbert said it’s hard to open an establishment right now in general. He thinks it will difficult to socially distance in the credit union because it’s a confined area located in the high school cafeteria. He also foresees working at The Branch becoming easier as it’s marketed more.
Byrd said The Branch will reopen similarly to how Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union’s East Durst location will open its lobbies. A student will stand at the entrance and allow two members to come in at a time. She doesn’t think COVID-19 will affect The Branch unless there is an outbreak in the school. In terms of marketing, students have already sent some promotional materials to Johnathan Graves, Greenwood County School District 50 director of communications, and he forwarded them to students and staff in the high school.
“A lot of people have been going online opening accounts and getting ready for next week,” Byrd said Wednesday. “They are marketing hard.”
Sophomore Omari McGowan feels like the training he did at Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union prepared him and his colleagues enough for The Branch opening.
Byrd agrees as she thinks the students stepped up and gave it their all during the training sessions over the summer. Each student returned for extra training, and she commended them for their dedication as they are the first cohort ever to work at The Branch.
“My little shining stars,” she said. “I’m so proud of you guys.”
The idea of The Branch was to teach high school students about financial literacy and good spending habits. Sophomore Nina Cohen joined The Branch team because she saw it as a career opportunity and a way to expand her financial knowledge.
“I just saw it as a way to apply myself,” she said. “Since this is new, I thought it would be great.”