Dozens of kids in Greenwood now have a new instrument to master and a new outlet to pour their creativity into.
Thursday marked the culmination of a four-day journey for fourth-graders from Woodfields Elementary School through painting, making and playing drums.
A partnership between United Way of Greenwood and Greenwood County School District 50 brought Giving Tree Music to Greenwood for the third time to make drums with students and have drumming circles with various organizations in the community.
Kathryn Butler, director of student support services for the district, said children are coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic with health and anxiety issues.
“They’re dealing with grief and loss and they have anger issues,” Butler said.
“And so we’re working as a district to help them with their mental health issues that they may have to overcome them. And this is one way that they can do that.”
Steven Turner with Giving Tree Music travels around the country doing drumming circles and music and enrichment programs.
“I’ve been making drums for most of my life since I was about 17 years old,” Turner said.
“And I used to travel around the country selling my drums and to get people to buy them, I’d have them play it and I fell in love with that. I also love the feeling of making a drum and then being able to play your own drum. So I wanted to share that with these kids.”
Three days of painting and crafting led into Thursday, when the students were able to learn to use the instrument.
“Art and music are already the same thing,” Turner said.
“They’re the same part of expression in your brain of being able to find out who a person really is. I think that creativity is where you find yourself.”
The students are able to be celebrated artistically and musically, he said.
Alongside the program with the students, Turner had drum circles at various organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Faith Home and the Burton Center.
A public drumming circle was at Buenavista Café on Thursday in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.
Marisel Losa, president and CEO of United Way of Greenwood, said Greenwood has issues with youth violence and said some children don’t have someone to talk to or an opportunity to vent and voice their challenges.
“We brought in Giving Tree Music, which is a program that specifically addresses social and emotional learning for children who have undergone some type of violence whether they’ve seen it, whether it’s been enacted upon them directly or indirectly,” she said.
She said the whole process is fun for the kids, but her favorite part is the drumming.
“And to see the kids participate and just get totally immersed in this is just unbelievable. It’s a wonderful, fulfilling experience,” Losa said.