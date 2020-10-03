It's just a shell, but the Josh Norman Teen Center at the old Brewer Recreation Complex site is starting to take shape.
It's on track for completion in November.
On Saturday, Sabrina Miller, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands Region, gave a tour to members of First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, who were there to donate $27,500 for furnishings, equipment and soundproofing for the planned music and recording studio at the center.
Miller told the group about the building, which NFL player and Greenwood native Josh Norman spearheaded with a $1 million donation from his Starz24 foundation. His uncle, Douglas Norman, joined the church group for the tour.
The 12,000-square-foot center will serve up to 1,000 youngsters between the ages of 5 and 18. There will be a lobby, an art studio, a classroom for study, a reception/cafeteria area, a video game room, a traditional game room, a music and recording studio, offices, bathrooms and showers.
Miller stressed the importance of the showers. She said many school-age children don't go to school because they are embarrassed about not being able to be clean themselves.
The music and recording studio will have an outer portion for the control area for mixing and command, while there will be two booth areas that will be soundproof for youths to play music or record audio.
"The way that we envision it being used, it that you may have students here using instruments, and, on the other side, maybe someone is practicing vocals or poetry," Miller said.
The lobby area can hold up to 100 students at a time, Miller said.
She said there will be tutors and national programs that focus on music, lyricism, money matters and a leadership club. Additionally, the center will bring in volunteers from the community to teach the youths various things.
"So, it's a place where they can come, they can learn," Miller said. "Of course, we have our focus on academics, citizenship, leadership and healthy lifestyles. Everything we do in Boys and Girls Clubs is a part of a curriculum. As part of that curriculum, everything we do culminates into events."
The community will be able to rent some space at the center, which will be a source of income.
If you are interested in donating to the center or have questions, contact Miller at 803-609-1427.