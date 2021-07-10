Multiple barbecue styles were on display at the 20th Festival of Discovery.
“It’s kind of a mishmash,” said Daniel “Cooter” Tomlinson from Davenport, Florida.
Tomlinson’s Cooter’s N Smoke barbecue team has competed in the Greenwood competition four out of the five years he has been competing. He described his style as low and slow — a common barbecuing technique that cooks meat at a low temperature over longer periods of time. This slow process allows for the smoke to penetrate the meat and give it that specific flavor.
Different types of fuel provide different flavor profiles. Tomlinson uses charcoal in addition to pecan, peach and apple wood for most meats except beef brisket where he uses hickory.
Low and slow is popular for a number of teams competing and selling barbecue at the festival.
“Cooked nice and slow and with love,” Todd Damon of Smell My Smoke BBQ said.
Damon described his barbecue style as old school, Lowcountry style. In his sixth year vending and competing, Damon said he uses oak wood to smoke barbecue.
With 25 years of experience and two boxes of trophies, Chip Youngblood of CD’s BBQ has been a part of every Festival of Discovery since its inception. He also prefers the low and slow method using charcoal to heat his smoker.
Wayne Kelley of Rubbing Butts BBQ described his style as old traditional with his fast selling hash as made West Indies style.
One of the more popular wood choices among smokers was pecan wood, which is what Ken Scales of The Smokin’ Grill uses.
Robbie Kennedy of Hickory Flats described his team as “stick burners.” Hailing from northern Georgia, Hickory Flats uses pecan and hickory wood that burns in an indirect smoker. Another low and slow team, Kennedy said his team competes in all four KCBS categories — pulled pork, pork ribs, beef brisket and chicken — but ribs are his specialty.
‘Hot and fast’Another barbecue cooking technique that challenges the low and slow standards of smoking meat is the faster warmer version.
“Hot and fast,” Matt “Gringo” Bastin of Smokin’ Gringo’s BBQ said.
The hot and fast technique — well suited for fast turnover — is the primary method for a number of teams at the Festival of Discovery.
Chris Johnson of Mcadoo Heights said his team uses charcoal to cook their meats in a hot and fast way. From up the road in Greensboro, North Carolina, Johnson said his team has competed in Greenwood three or four times while the team competes in nearly 10 competitions a year.
“We’ve done well here,” Johnson said.
Sam Nowakowski of Smokin’ Ain’t EZ BBQ described his team’s style as hot and fast with a Florida twist. From Tampa, Florida, Nowakowski said the style is sweet on the front end with heat on the back end. This is their first year competing in Greenwood’s competition.
Traveling up Interstate 85 from Millbrook, Alabama is Poppa Pig BBQ. In his first year competing in Greenwood, Eric Coley the leader of Poppa Pig’s one-man team also joins the hot and fast style of barbecue. A user of charcoal, Coley likes to make barbecue that pleases people.
“Something everybody likes,” Coley said.
Andrew Cloer of Bald Hawg BBQ has been competing in Greenwood since 2005. From Simpsonville, he too uses the hot-and-fast style of cooking barbecue.
Joining the hot and fast side and hailing from Cumberland, Rhode Island, Rhode Hog BBQ is joining the festival in its first appearance. After tying for second in a barbecue competition in Charleston in 2016, Chris Clegg of Rhode Hog said he decided to come back and compete in the state again.
Having competed in more than 230 competitions since 2006, Clegg said he uses a pellet smoker and a drum smoker in competitions. Pecan and hickory wood are his main wood choices along with using lump charcoal.
After making a two-day drive from the nation’s smallest state to Greenwood, Clegg said the festival looks like a fun time.
RestraintWhile some barbecue pitmasters will hit you with a lot of sauce and spices, some argue for a more balanced approach.
“Put it right down the middle,” Bill Purvis of Chicken Fried BBQ said. “Not too much of anything.”
From Houston, Texas, Purvis said he uses four can drums to smoke meats with charcoal fueling the operation.
Purvis, like Clegg, made the two-day drive to Greenwood to take part in the festival’s competition, although he said the farthest he has traveled to compete is Wyoming.
As to why he made the drive to Greenwood, Purvis admitted that this competition has the best prize.
“This one had the biggest purse,” Purvis said.
Many of the teams have notched wins in their belts at other competitions. Cooter’s N Smoke was the reserve grand champion at Grills Gone Wild in its hometown of Davenport, Florida and boast of being in the top five in points in the Florida Barbecue Association. Also in the top five, Hot Wachulas, Sweet Smoke Q and Backyard Bro’s who were first, second and third, respectively, are competing in Greenwood’s competition.
