ABBEVILLE — Sounds of relaxed breathing fill the room as several people glide their arms through the air in a butterfly-like series of slow-flowing exercises.
A sense of peace and relaxation prevails throughout the room. Then, the creaks and groans of bones and joints complaining of unaccustomed movements erupt.
Tai chi and qigong (‘chē-’gu’ŋ) classes can be humbling. But they should always be fun, according to Patrick Moseley, who leads classes weekly at the Abbeville County Library.
Stress might not melt away immediately, but stress relief is one of the many benefits of the practices. He recalled a study that looked into 800 studies of qigong practices. More than 97% of them indicated a positive health impact.
Other benefits include improving balance, toning muscles and helping with sleeping. Moseley said the classes also feature cardio benefits, such as a lower overall heart rate and bringing the heart rate down to normal after exercise.
Moseley started leading exercise classes in the library’s Alt Room in January. He switches between qigong and tai chi monthly. He had studied the practices for about 15 years. Then in 2019, he decided to attend instructor training classes to become an instructor in tai chi.
He was ready to lead classes. Then the pandemic started. Moseley said he had given up teaching when came to Abbeville to open his business, Abbeville Massage Co. He had no idea what to expect in Abbeville.
He tagged a Facebook post as “tai chi.” Somebody messaged him and he learned that interest existed. Some people have doctors who recommend tai chi.
“I was amazed at the people who were interested in having it,” he said.
While tai chi and qigong are similar exercises, tai chi is different in that it is a series of movements in sequence, Moseley said. Qigong is a set of exercises.
While both practices have what he called a “mystical” reputation, they are nothing more than ancient Chinese exercises, he said.
On a recent Tuesday, about 15 people gathered in a circle as Moseley led them through various qigong movements. Moseley described various stretches with themes, such as water, fire, wood, earth, spring and summer.
One of the stretches involved circling your hands around your torso and pressing them down together in front of your navel. While it has a formal name, Moseley referred to the movement as “breaking chicken,” a reference anyone who works at a Kentucky Fried Chicken will recognize.
Everything in the class can be done in a seated position and can be modified as needed. Moseley urged everyone to not push themselves beyond their capabilities.
Movements are surprisingly diverting. Classes last up to 60 minutes and those minutes pass quickly.
Attendees have several reasons for dropping in. Some are curious. Moseley said others have a background in dancing or ballet and see the classes as a way to reconnect; others find in the movements a link with their work.
Helen Yonts has been doing classes off and on for years and sought something that could fit into her schedule, given her work as a substance abuse counselor.
She referred to tai chi as “moving medicine.”
“It helps me release stress, helps me clear my mind and gives me a sense of well-being,” she said, noting that counseling can be stressful. Slowing down the breathing and being able to focus her mind on one movement, one breath and in general, slowing things down is beneficial.
People are stressed, especially over the last few years, Yonts said.
She encourages everyone to get into a class. Yonts said people often are curious. They ask what is it, what it’s like. Her clients look for the same things everyone else is — a way to feel better and be calm.
“I like to do some of the centering exercise with them when we’re in groups,” she said of her patients. Often they will do one of the tai chi or qigong movements. It really helps to calm the energy of the room and helps everyone focus and lets them deal with whatever was going on before they arrived. They can take it away as a tool to use.
One group talked about relapse prevention. One client mentioned using the “breath of life” technique to help decrease cravings.
The classes are a tool for wellness. “I think we can always do better and that’s a constant process,” Yonts said.
“It goes back to the adage of light switch,” Yonts said when asked how it works. “I don’t have to know how electricity works to turn on a light switch.”
“I became interested in tai chi as a means of self-care for my own physical and mental health,” said Tracey Jackson in an email. She is a licensed independent social worker-clinical practice. “I believe we can only be the best for our clients when we take care of ourselves first.
“I became involved in tai chi in early 2021 to further enhance my mind-body practice. As I noticed the benefits, I soon incorporated the practice of tai chi on a daily basis.
“Tai chi and qigong bring a sense of peace, calm and an awareness to the present moment,” Jackson said. “The practice incorporates gentle movements that can be learned by anyone. The classes bring a beautiful sense of connectedness amongst the participants. Following participation in a class, there is a feeling of peace that radiates and remains with me throughout the day.”
Some people admit to being nervous when they began classes, Moseley said. One of the things that come up, especially in beginning, is people thinking they are too old to do any form of exercise or anything new.
In his instructor training, a woman in her late 80s participated. Moseley recalled her saying her doctors said she would need a walker to move around. Thanks to classes, she didn’t need it.
“Whatever your ability level is at now, you can still practice tai chi,” he said. “There is never such a thing as ‘too old to start.’ Everybody can come out and do this.”
The classes featured men and women of all ages, from early 20s to middle age to elderly, from students to retirees and those who described themselves as “occasionally retired.”
Being a teacher is fulfilling. “I really enjoy it. It doesn’t feel like work or a class,” Moseley said. “It’s been really cool to watch people to learn.”
He compared teaching tai chi to watching a young cousin take his first steps.
“I love seeing people grow in something that they are interested in,” Moseley said.
As Merry Cox said after finishing a qigong class: “It gets your mind off things for an hour.”