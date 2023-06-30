Assistant Solicitor Madison Hoffman, left, requested Thursday afternoon that the case go before the jury and attorney Stephen Geoly’s motion for a directed verdict be denied. INSET: Jana Weaver, a firearms examiner for the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, holds an evidence bag containing the fired round from the 2019 killing of Zykevious Ramsey at his Thornbrook apartment.
KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL
In a turn of events Thursday in the ongoing trial of two men accused of killing 22-year-old Zykevious Ramsey on June 4, 2019, attorneys for Adric “A.J.” Turman and Reginald Graham each made motions for a directed verdict, citing what they said is the prosecution’s lack of evidence against their clients.
“There is no competent evidence of guilt related to Mr. Graham, no other evidence that says A.J. did it — nothing except he (Graham) knows A.J. and drives a gold Camry,” said Graham’s attorney, Tristan Shaffer.