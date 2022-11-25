In recent days, a local mother said her child was acting out and having fits of rage.
“I was perplexed,” she said because it just wasn’t like her child.
The mother, whose name is being withheld to protect her child’s identity, said it quickly became clear after she got a knock on her door.
An investigator told her that her child, who has difficulty communicating, had been sexually assaulted by Michael David Byrd Jr., his special education teacher at Edgewood Middle School.
“I was just shocked,” she told the Index-Journal.
The investigation that led to Byrd’s arrest started more than 800 miles away in Texas, where agents with the Houston Area Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were conducting a broader operation.
The Facebook page for the office of the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable — an elected law enforcement position in Texas separate from the sheriff’s office — detailed some of that state’s side of the investigation on Facebook.
During online message exchanges, the post said someone sent an investigator media containing child sexual abuse material, which is modern nomenclature for child porn meant to acknowledge that children can’t consent to having such photos or video taken of them and the production of such media constitutes abuse.
The person told the investigator they taught in South Carolina and indicated they might be “hands on” with their students, the post said. Concern about this teacher’s potential access to victims caused detectives to escalate the investigation, and authorities said they quickly identified Byrd as the man who sent the media and contacted the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.
Greenwood County deputies arrested Byrd on Monday and searched his house. They reported finding evidence that he sent child sexual assault material on social media platforms and that he admitted he sexually battered a child.
Magistrate Judge Belinda Strong denied bond Wednesday morning for a school employee accused of sexually exploiting a child.
Byrd is facing four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as well as charges in Texas that have not been publicly disclosed. Greenwood County School District 52 placed him on leave the day administrators confirmed his arrest.
He expressed remorse during his bond hearing, where Magistrate Judge Belinda Strong ordered the 49-year-old be held without bail.
Authorities haven’t said publicly when the abuse happened, but the mother said she was told that it happened in recent weeks — at least since the election in November.
Law enforcement said they contacted families of all known victims and only indicated one child was physically abused. The mother said she’s heard from parents of other students of Byrd, but it did not seem that their children had gone through the same abuse her child had faced.
She said her child, whose life is school, church and home, used to love school but is concerned that might have changed after their recent outbursts.
“It’s like (their) whole world has been turned upside down from one bad apple,” the mother said.
She wonders if more could have been done to vet Byrd, who worked in education for more than 15 years. At the same time, she said she loves the district and is proud of all the strides her child has made within the district’s schools. She sees this as the act of that “one bad apple,” and while it leaves her unsure who to trust, she doesn’t want this to impede her child’s school work.
She said her main reason for speaking to the Index-Journal was to urge everyone to do what they could to prevent sexual violence against children and people with special needs.
Anyone with information on this or other cases is asked to contact law enforcement.
If you or anyone you know is a victim of sexual assault, resources are available, such as Greenwood-based nonprofit Beyond Abuse. To reach Beyond Abuse, call 864-227-1623, visit one of its locations — 115 E. Alexander Ave. in Greenwood or 23013 Highway 76 E. in Laurens — or email contact@beyondabuse.info. The agency’s 24-7 hotline is 864-941-6700.
Contact Managing Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.