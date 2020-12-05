Morris Chapel Baptist Church is hosting a candidate forum for Greenwood City Council Ward 2 candidates.
The town hall meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Life Center of the church at 530 Baptist Ave. in Greenwood.
The public is invited to attend. Both candidates, Patricia Partlow and Marcial Little, were invited, although Little declined to participate, Bishop Oliver McCray said in an email.
The special election to fill the Ward 2 council position, vacated by the death of Linda Edwards, will take place Dec. 22. Absentee voting has already started.
Three precincts in Ward 2 will vote at the same location. Pebble Stone Way, New Market and Marshall Oaks will all vote at Mathews Elementary School for this election only.
The precincts and changes for some locations are as follows:
Loblolly Pines 001 – United Center for Community Care, 929 Phoenix St.
Bee’s Ferry 002 – American Legion Post 224, 1310 Cambridge Ave. E.
Ashley River Run 005 – old Rugs of Distinction building, 314 Main St.
Pebble Stone Way 008 – changed to Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road.
New Market 026 — changed to Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road.
Marshall Oaks 043 — Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road.