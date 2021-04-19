To protect and serve — that’s the motto many police department’s seek to live up to, but as former Minnesota Police Department officer Derek Chauvin faces trial on a murder charge in the killing of George Floyd, not everyone feels protected or served.
Bishop Oliver T. McCray Jr., pastor of Morris Chapel Baptist Church, said he’s reached out to Greenwood’s police to try and heal some of the mistrust built by decades of examples of lethal police violence elsewhere.
“It’s a two-way street, and I really do believe if the citizens get to know the people policing them, than they’ll feel like more a part of their community,” he said.
Morris Chapel will host a discussion with Greenwood Police Department officers from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, at 530 Baptist Ave., Greenwood. McCray said he was inspired to do this after seeing the police department’s renewed focus on community policing.
“They talked about the new bicycles the police will be riding around on,” McCray said. “They were going to be having cookouts and going door to door meeting the neighbors, and I said well, that’s good.”
Greenwood hasn’t had the same problems with policing highlighted by high-profile, national news stories, McCray said, but he wants to be proactive in avoiding those situations. By having residents and police talk about their concerns and aspirations for the city, he said they can build a better community together.
“What I want to do is give people the opportunity to use their voice. My vision is to provide a venue,” McCray said. “It’s time for them to hear how it feels. People are just really, really afraid right now.”
McCray said he hopes officers will walk through how they handle a traffic stop. He wants police to share what they expect from people during a stop, but he wants officers to hear what people expect from police in those situations, too.
Chaudoin said he wants to hear people’s concerns and be able to respond by using their comments to help shape how police interact with people. He also wants to educate people and show them, step-by-step what police do during traffic stops and why they do it.
“The most important part is it’s important for us to know our community and the community to know their officers,” he said. “That’s probably one of the greatest things about this job and being the chief, I get to meet and hear from so many people.”
Chaudoin said GPD has policies and guidelines for holding officers to a higher standard than the state’s baseline requirements to be a certified law enforcement officer. After training at the state’s police academy, new officers are monitored and work with veteran officers for months, all while getting further training.
“We need to make sure we’re not setting people up for failure, and ensure they have the training and structure they need,” he said.
He said discussions like the one planned for Tuesday are key to building better understanding between officers and the people they serve.
“I think this is a wonderful thing and hope it spreads throughout the community,” he said. “This is the difference between having a community that don’t come together and one that does. You have to have the community understand they’re part of the police department, too.”