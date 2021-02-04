Despite clear skies, the food giveaway Wednesday at Morris Chapel Baptist Church had to take a rain check when the truck carrying about 1,200 boxes of food didn’t arrive.
The event was forcibly delayed, but plans to give away boxes of food have been rescheduled to noon today, at Morris Chapel, 530 Baptist Ave., Greenwood. People will drive through and be handed the boxed food in their cars.
Bishop Oliver McCray of Morris Chapel had worked with Spokes of Hope to give away boxes of food provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Army National Guard members came out to offer help, along with dozens of volunteers, intending to unload the pallets of food boxes from the truck and then hand boxes to people driving through the church’s parking lot.
“There’s nothing more fulfilling than seeing people come together to help others,” McCray said before the event’s intended kickoff. “It’s just part of community. It’s what all our churches should be doing.”
The giveaway was scheduled to start at noon, with some people lining up and parking their cars as early at 10 a.m. to await the donations. Nearly an hour and a half after the intended start time, there was still no word on the truck’s whereabouts.
As McCray worked out the issue, about a dozen National Guard members stood by, ready to direct traffic and help hand out donations. McCray said it was a relief that the National Guard was able to spare volunteers to help provide manpower.
“It’s a compliment for us,” said 1st Sgt. Robert Showers, “it’s a good thing to help with our communities.”
He said the crew that came out is part of the regional COVID-19 task force, which has helped with testing and vaccination clinics throughout the Upstate and Lakelands. Other volunteers that came out Wednesday included area church parishioners, city and county officials such as Mayor Brandon Smith, County Councilwoman Edith Childs and former Councilman Gonza Bryant.
“There’s something in the water, I think, that drive people like Bishop McCray,” Smith said. “People step up without having to be asked and come up with ideas like this. I think that’s what makes Greenwood unique.”
But more than an hour after the intended start, McCray got a phone call explaining the delay — the driver who was supposed to bring the truck full of food mistakenly thought the event was on the following day.
“I can’t even explain how I feel right now,” McCray said after getting the news. “I’m disappointed, of course.”
McCray didn’t have all the details of what went wrong, but he said the food is packaged and shipped from a distribution center in southern Florida. McCray was frustrated that this issue forced a delay after so many volunteers had coordinated and planned to smoothly distribute the food once it arrived.
Guests who came out to receive the donations had to file out of the parking lot empty-handed, but the event is scheduled to still happen at noon today. The National Guard volunteers won’t be able to join again, as they’re helping with a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. McCray was speaking with volunteers after news of the delay spread, trying to figure out ways to drum up help at the last minute after their plans for Wednesday fell through.
Anyone willing to help volunteer to give away food is urged to call McCray at 704-648-8982.