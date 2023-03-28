Maj. Chris Morgan isn’t one to draw attention to himself. In fact, according to Maj. Mitchell McAllister, he begged the Greenwood Police Department about 15 times to not do anything special as he retires from the department after 26 years.
“One of our guys came through to him and said this was about showing him how much we cared about him,” McAllister said.
Morgan’s last day is Friday. Morgan said childhood memories led him to become an officer.
“I remember as a kid being bounced on one of the local trooper’s knees at one of the local fast food joints. His nickname was Tiny and him bouncing me on his knee at my grandmother’s restaurant kind of sold me on the idea of becoming a cop someday. And serving four years in the Army during the Gulf War, it just seemed like the right thing to do,” he said.
It’s a rewarding profession, he said, because you get back what you give. And through the years, Morgan has made many memories that will always be special to him.
“One of the most special memories I have is when I was assigned to the COPS Program. Back in the late ‘90s, early 2000s, I was assigned to government housing. We had different officers assigned to different areas in the city. I remember getting out with the children playing on the merry-go-round and playing Red Rover,” he said.
Those children are now grown, and he still keeps in contact with some.
Morgan said he plans to take it easy for a few months before he and his wife, Stephanie, travel to see Yellowstone and visit family up north.
“I’m very proud of him,” Stephanie said. “We’ve been married for 12 years and he’s been working towards this point for a lot of years. I’m very excited for him. It’s a blessing to see how many people came to support him and to see everybody whose lives he touched.”
When McAllister joined the police department 21 years ago, Morgan was a supervisor and helped guide him through the first part of his career.
“When he made major, I was pretty happy about that and he’s helped a lot of people at the department get to where they are,” McAllister said. “I’ve worked with him and I can tell you he’s the same whether you’re working for or with him. He’s just always a genuinely good person and has always been a good guy.”
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin recalled Morgan as someone he could always depend on and someone he would talk to about family, work and — before marriage — girls.
“He would tell me about you guys (family) and I would tell him about my family. Then we’d talk about calls and laugh. It was amazing chemistry — you just learn about people. You truly, truly become a brotherhood and that’s the way I was with Chris,” he said.
Public Information Officer Jonathan Link agreed with Chaudoin and said no matter the situation, Morgan was always someone you could count on.
“He’s not as loud and boisterous, but he does like to cut up. I hope he has a lot of fun. He’s earned the right to relax. He’s worked all the way up from the bottom and has had a short stint in every aspect of our department. ... He’s going to be very hard to replace,” he said.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.