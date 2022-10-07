Ninety Six’s Orville Vernon Burton is being honored at Morehouse College on Oct. 13, where he will be inducted into the school’s Martin Luther King Jr. Collegium of Scholars.
Burton is a Judge Matthew J. Perry Distinguished Professor of History, Clemson University Emeritus University Distinguished Teacher/Scholar and author.
His most recent book, “Justice Deferred: Race and the Supreme Court,” explores how the nation’s high court’s history of applying justice and liberty, and ending segregation, does not have as pristine a history as some might believe. In fact, the book explores how justices actually reinforced Jim Crow and slavery’s legacy. He co-wrote the book with Charleston attorney Armand G. Derfner.
Morehouse’s Collegium of Scholars is comprised of academics and scholars who are committed to research, writing, teaching and mentoring in a wide variety of disciplines and contexts that promote and give support to the work of peace through moral cosmopolitan social responsibility.
Sponsored by the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College, the annual College of Ministers & Laity is the Chapel’s signature program. For 37 years, it has attracted some of the brightest minds across an array of disciplines to engage in dialogue, learning, growing and revealing.
Hugh Morris Gloster Sr., the seventh president of Morehouse, founded the Chapel in 1978. Gloster said that alumnus Martin Luther King Jr., Class of 1948, was “the archetype of an educated person — one who combined academic achievement and professional success with personal integrity and social concern.”
In recognition of King’s role as an “exemplar of adaptive faithful servant scholar moral cosmopolitan leadership,” a highlight of the College of Ministers & Laity is the induction of honorees into the Martin Luther King Jr. International Board of Preachers, Board of Sponsors, Collegium of Scholars and the College of Pastoral Leadership, which was added in 2016.
The honorees are said to “have demonstrated and are evolving toward great achievement in their chosen vocation, a profound commitment to their community and society, the planet and the cosmos, and are living their lives according to a high standard of cosmopolitan ethical principles.”