Uptown has changed drastically over the decades, and the city is looking to its next evolution.
What once was a hub for railroad activity turned into the widest Main Street in America, but the concrete sprawl gave way in the 2000s to the trees and green space that’s grown in today.
At THursday’s Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce’s Morning Blend meeting, City Manager Julie Wilkie said while she’s not sure Greenwood has the widest Main Street anymore, its size has always posed challenges in designing a walkable, bike-friendly Uptown community. That’s the aim of the new city master plan, which is still in conceptual and planning stages to find a new design for Uptown.
Wilkie said the city started work with its design partners on the master plan at the end of 2019, and because of delays from COVID-19 have just recently wrapped up the initial concept designs. The work included getting community input and feedback to gauge what residents wanted out of their downtown.
“You have to have places where they can bike, where they can walk, where cars can be, where everybody feels like they have their own space where they feel safe,” Wilkie said. “Retaining the small-town character we have now, you want to be just big enough but not too big. You still want to feel charming and welcoming — so that was a big takeaway from all the meetings we had.”
Each of the proposed designs includes expanding greenery in Uptown and creating a park area on the eastern side. Around it, the plans call for realigning Uptown’s side streets and altering the flow of traffic.
“People call me all the time and say ‘I heard a rumor ... that y’all are going to take Main Street from four lanes to two lanes and put in a bunch of roundabouts,’” Wilkie said. “Well, that is one conceptual plan that the consultants came up with.”
The designers said cutting to two lanes and adding roundabouts is a drastic choice, but the best one they saw. State transportation department officials likely won’t allow it, Wilkie said, so there’s a four-lane alternative that doesn’t include any roundabouts — although Wilkie and Mayor Brandon Smith said they want to explore the two-lane option further.
While some of the designs may seem like radical departures from today’s Uptown, Wilkie said she grew up in Greenwood and moved away. When she returned, Uptown was unrecognizable.
“When I came back as an adult I couldn’t figure out how to get anywhere,” she said. “If you’re driving down Main Street and you’re headed north and you’re trying to go to Howard’s, well if you don’t turn on Court and go through the parking lot, you’ve missed your chance.”
Connecting the east and west sides of Main Street is the goal, making it easier for people to visit Uptown’s businesses. Cutting lanes might be a way to accomplish that.
“When I first heard of that I was kind of thinking what’s the point of that, don’t you want more lanes,” Smith said. “Really, the point of it is to make sure the people that have the opportunity to stop — not necessarily that they’re going to stop — but those that have the opportunity and the chance to stop can do so.”
That doesn’t necessarily include the tractor-trailers that roll through Uptown nowadays. Smith said Greenwood’s bypass is underutilized, and redesigning how traffic works in Uptown could re-route some of it elsewhere.
Another conceptual — and controversial — option raised in the design process is taking down the arcades in Uptown. The arcades are the second-floor portions of Uptown’s exterior, including the stairs and elevators leading up. Removing them comes with its own challenges, including ensuring there’s still access for those upper businesses and access for people with disabilities.
“It would really open up a lot of space along our Main Street corridor and expose the charm and character of the fronts of those buildings, which have been covered up a long, long time,” Wilkie said.
Lara Hudson, Uptown manager, said she’s in support of stripping the arcades from Uptown. The 38-year-old arcades are keeping the city from applying to have Uptown’s buildings listed on the national register of historic places.
The city is looking at some “catalyst projects,” as Wilkie called them; projects that can be tackled in the short term while officials explore options on the more ambitious changes to Uptown. To provide more parking in Uptown, city staff are looking at possibly putting a parking garage on Maxwell Avenue, where the parking spaces behind Thayers are. Waller Avenue is likely the first project on the list, with plans to drive foot traffic back to the area by renovating the street for pedestrians and possibly cutting off vehicle traffic.
“Waller Avenue as it stands is really untapped for us. It’s kind of a neat, chic little alleyway,” Smith said. “As ironic as it sounds, even if you reduce vehicle traffic it can improve pedestrian traffic for shopping.”
The city has contracted with a buyer to look at mixed commercial and residential use of the Kitson Mill properties, too, but Wilkie said the next real step is to figure out how to implement any of these plans. COVID-19 relief funds, grants and stimulus money are all options to explore, she said.
The last master plan wrapped up with Greenwood getting the Uptown Market and splash pad. Smith said the goal with this master plan is to usher in the next era of Greenwood and welcome people into Uptown from all directions, including untapped opportunities on the south end toward the Greenwood Genetic Center.
“Whether you like it or not, there’s a lot of stimulus money that’s going to be pushing down from the federal level, and if they’re going to push it down here we might as well take advantage of it,” she said. “So I think it’ll present an opportunity for us to maybe move a little bit faster than we did in the last one.”