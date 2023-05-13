Photos and cards with messages of “I love it when Mommy hugs me.”
These and other cards with similar messages from past Mother’s Days are spread out in front of Cindy Hamlett-Dorsey, memories she brought to share as she talked about facing the first Mother’s Day without her son, Grey.
Little handprints can be found on many of them, the handprints from her son who, at age 22, was killed in a wreck last summer.
“There’s just something about putting my hand on his little hand. I would give anything to be able to do that again,” she said.
As Grey got older and started making money of his own, he opted for cards filled with sweet messages, flowers and candy. Hamlett-Dorsey said Grey would never buy envelopes for cards, which ended up becoming a running joke in the family.
“He would always give me the card. It became a joke in the family about why he didn’t have an envelope. He said, ‘Why do I need to pay for an envelope? You’re just going to throw it away,” she said.
Grey would always give her flowers accompanied with Chocolate Turtles, her favorite candy. It was the little things that mattered most to her.
“I think he was so proud when he started working because he could kind of do this stuff on his own. It doesn’t matter what they give. Just to get a little something from them is just very rewarding,” Hamlett-Dorsey said. “Being a mother is just the greatest joy and the greatest blessing. It definitely is the most rewarding, tough job there is.”
Unlike past Mother’s Days, this year will be the first since Grey’s death. Hamlett-Dorsey said it will be a hard day, but she’s thankful her own mother is still alive at 78 and she is leaning on her family to help get her through.
“I know they miss him as much as I do. We’ll get through this Mother’s Day and I’m sure as the years go by, they’ll get easier, but this one will be extremely tough. The greatest gift of all would be for him to just come walking through the door, but I know that’s not reality. But that would be the greatest gift,” she said.
“We will celebrate my mom because she’s the best mom in the world and that was Grey’s Nana. He went over there for lunch every day when he was living in Greenwood. Because his dad died at such an early age, my parents were very instrumental in helping me as a single mom for 10 years to raise my kids. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Grey’s father died in 2006 in a wreck and her first son, Blair, was stillborn at 38 weeks. Now experiencing another loss, how has she been able to overcome the obstacles life has thrown her way? Hamlett-Dorsey said she didn’t have much of a choice. She has sought counseling and has had every type of support available to her. She continues to reach out for help, despite being very independent and headstrong.
For other mothers who will be spending their first Mother’s Day without a child, she said it’s important to give yourself grace and allow yourself to cry and grieve.
“I would spend that day reminiscing on the good times. I would take out photos, gifts like this on that day and think about the good times you had with that person. I think I would surround myself with my family and friends because I definitely think it would be a hard day. I wouldn’t spend the day alone if I could help it,” she said.
When she’s feeling down, she’ll sleep in one of Grey’s shirts and every night sleeps with his stuffed animal as a way to feel connected. Talking with others in similar situations has also helped in the grieving process.
“It’s been helpful for me to talk to people in the community who have lost a child at a young age like I have. It’s been helpful to talk to some of the moms in MADD. They were in the same situation that I’m in. It’s helpful to talk to them to see how they coped with it. Just don’t be afraid to seek out help because there are lots of counseling programs out there,” she said.