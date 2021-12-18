More than anyone hoped.
That was a common refrain from organizers of the inaugural Wreaths Across America service at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Up to 300 people attended Saturday’s service to honor veterans by laying wreaths on their gravesites.
The service was, as Bonnibel G. Moffat, state regent with the S.C. Daughters of the American Revolution, said, more than a chance to lay wreaths.
“We are not here to decorate graves, we are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives,” she said.
“We had no idea whether we’d have 5 or 500,” said Helen Nazzaro, regent of the Mount Ariel chapter of the DAR. “It’s an honor to be able to do this.”
Nazzaro said her family is full of veterans and that’s what prompted her to get involved with the Wreaths Across America effort and to establish a service in Greenwood. She expected about 100 people to get involved and hoped to have about 150 chairs for the service. Organizers ended up working with seven area churches to lay up to 1,400 wreaths on gravesites. That doesn’t include wreaths which will be laid at gravesites at family cemeteries.
“In cemeteries throughout this nation are men and woman who gave their lives,” Nazzaro said. “They gave their lives so we can live in freedom and without fear. We can worship as we see fit, we can raise our children to believe as we do. We are free to vote for the leaders of our choosing and we have the right to succeed and the right to fail at whatever endeavor we wish to pursue.”
“We honor the sacrifices they make each day to keep our country safe from terrorism, hatred and injustice,” she said.
The service is a chance to honor veterans and what they mean to the country and freedom, said Dan Grubbs, the chaplain for American Legion Post 20. Cemeteries are their bivouac area. He urged people to recall the accomplishments which they paid for with their lives. Freedom has not come without a price.
Participating cemeteries include Edgewood, Evening Star, Mount Tabor Baptist and Oakbrook in Greenwood, Elmwood and the Ninety Six Cemetery in Ninety Six, and Bailey Bethel Church near Troy.
Across the nation, the service is expected to see people placing wreaths in more than 3,100 cemeteries.
“It far exceeded our expectations,” said Karen Petit, a secretary with the DAR. “The DAR started work on the service in May and work started in earnest in June.”
By October, organizers knew the service was going to be big after hearing so many people talking about it and the number of cemeteries participating.
She lauded the support of local businesses and people for the service.
“I laid awake at night wondering if we were going to get the money to do it,” she said. Then organizers received a $10,000 donation from a sponsor.
After the service was finished and people were filing out to collect wreaths to place on gravesites, Petit announced the next goal: “We want more in 2022.”