An old tradition is returning to the more than 200-year-old Cokesbury College grounds — a classic stump meeting.
“The phrase comes from when candidates actually used to just find a stump and stand on it to give speeches,” said Rob Jones, chairman of the Cokesbury College commission.
From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at 210 College Drive, Hodges, local candidates will be doing just that. Candidates for state senate, house of representatives, local sheriff, school board and other positions will all have the chance to pitch their candidacy to attendees. Each candidate will get eight minutes to speak, uninterrupted, Jones said.
The event will be outside in the garden to facilitate social distancing. Seating will not be provided, so Jones said people will have to bring their own chairs to event.
Stump speeches were how candidates used to connected with prospective voters. Before the current age of spending waves of money on digital advertising and media spots to get candidates’ messages to people, those running for office had to spread their campaign messages the old fashioned way: By traveling to their constituents and making their case in person.
There won’t be a chance to ask candidates questions during their speeches, but Jones said the crowd will have the chance to break apart into conversational groups afterward and speak with candidates then.
Cokesbury College was once a common stop for candidates stumping their way across South Carolina. The Cokesbury Commission has revived the tradition a few times in recent years, and Jones said it’s part of their mission to reconnect with the Methodist college’s prominent role in regional history.