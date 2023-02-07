PLUM BRANCH — Runnin’ down a dream.
That might have been on the minds of a small army of runners who converged in this town.
The population of Plum Branch doubled for a few hours Saturday as nearly 90 people gathered in a remote part of the town — some from as far away as Texas, Connecticut and California — for ultraraces. Participants in the Rut Rogue 40s converged near a field in western McCormick County. People lined up for races up to 40 miles.
Shortly after 7 a.m., runners shook off below freezing temperatures and peeled off layers down to reveal shorts and short-sleeved shirts to kick off a 40-mile race. Soon after, runners lined up again for a 50K race. Throughout the rest of the day, people lined up to compete in a 40-mile relay race, running legs ranging from 4 to 12 miles.
It is the eighth such event hosted in Plum Branch, race organizer Nathan Maxwell said. He took over the race two years ago and has been impressed with its growth. Last year, about 125 runners participated. This year, 95 runners turned up.
Trail usage is typically discouraged after rain because of the ruts that form. Maxwell said people found on such trails would be called “rut rogues.” This, along with the cartoon character “Scooby Doo,” was the inspiration for the name Rut Rogue.
A frosted pine forest greeted runners as they kicked off their runs into terrain lined with hills, streams and natural ground that has never seen asphalt.
It’s an adventure, Maxwell said about the trail’s rugged terrain, which includes some water crossings.
The water crossings, however, were off the course. Because of recent rainfall, the water level had reached nearly 10 feet, Maxwell said, and the chilled water would have currents too strong for runners to handle.
Olivia Pope came for the adventure and the achievement. The Georgia resident participated in a 40-mile relay race last year. She recalled looking at people doing the ultrarace and thinking: “Well, those people are crazy. I want to be one of them.”
She had wanted to run an ultra before she turned 18. The 17-year-old student did a marathon last year. She competed in the 50K race.
Pope has been running since the fourth grade. She said her mother made her do it.
“I have stuck with it because it makes me better,” Pope said. “It’s proof that I can reach lofty goals.”
Maxwell has been Pope’s running coach for four years. She has done some amazing achievements, he said.
Ultras and 50Ks are not as popular as marathons, but both have grown — Maxwell said he has worked on ultras for 10 years and their popularity has doubled, maybe tripled.
Trail running and getting out with nature is more enjoyable than road running, Maxwell said. And runners don’t have to deal with traffic and horns honking.
“I want them (runners) to know about the trails and get them out to see them,” he said.
Doing an ultrarace isn’t something you can do from the couch.
“Training takes over your life, but in a good way,” Pope said. Her training consists of two easy and long runs in a week along with speed work. A long run for her is anything more than 10 miles.
Pope said any runner’s biggest obstacle is their own mind. Like most people, she deals with that little voice saying “you can’t do things.” Pope said she uses it as motivation and tells herself she can do things.
“If I succeed, I’ll know I can do a hard thing I’ve never done,” she said. “If I get injured, I’ll still be happy because I know I trained hard for this.”
Pope finished with an official time of 7 hours 19 minutes. She placed second female. This time puts her in the top 10 all-time best finishes for women for the 50K event.
Leslie Duncanson of North Augusta, a runner with a team called the Flying Squirrels, milled around the site while waiting for his 5-mile run on the 40-mile relay.
He’s been running at least 40 years, which he says keeps him healthy.
“We have two rules: Finish and have fun,” Duncanson said. He mostly does road running, but noted his fellow runners keep him motivated. On a relay, you get to socialize more.
Several people circled two fire barrels to keep warm, trading stories of their training for 40Ks, 100 milers and getting up for runs at 5 a.m., or starting a run at midnight and finally finishing at 7 a.m. Family and friends bundled up in jackets, mittens, beanies, shawls and blankets to while away the hours until the first runners crossed the finish line.
Around the site, tables were loaded with foods and drinks ranging from coffee and hot chocolate to pickles, cookies and fresh fruit. One table was lined with bags and boxes of chocolates, marshmallows and Graham Crackers to supply s’mores to the crowd.
A few spectators cracked open bottles of beer. One person asked, “Beer this early in the morning?” It prompted one man to say “I don’t care, it’s 5 o’clock in Australia!”