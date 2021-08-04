Millions of dollars go unclaimed every year in South Carolina while millions annually get turned over to the state treasurer’s office.
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced Tuesday that his office has returned $35 million in unclaimed property in the past fiscal year, which ended June 30.
“At a time when so many South Carolinians have been impacted by this 100-year pandemic, I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of our staff to reconnect so many people with their missing funds,” Loftis said. “Getting these funds back to the rightful owners has been a priority of mine since 2011, and I continue to be humbled by the people who share their stories about how these funds have changed their lives.”
Loftis’s office has returned more than $260 million in unclaimed funds since becoming the state’s treasurer a decade ago.
And there is still money left to be claimed.
In Greenwood County, $5,340,045 is unclaimed in 62,316 accounts while Abbeville County has $1,111,475 in unclaimed funds across 15,803 accounts. McCormick County also has $686,239 in 8,129 accounts.
“I received a text from a friend with a link to the Unclaimed Funds webpage along with a picture of my name listed there,” Lisa from Abbeville told the treasurer’s office. “Wow! The Lord knew my financial need and had something in store for me I could never have anticipated.”
A survey suggested Lakelands residents appreciated the work of Loftis’ office in returning money to its rightful owner.
“I was handling my mother’s estate after her death, and my brother suggested I use your website,” Douglas from Greenwood said in a follow-up survey. “It was a nice surprise to know it was there and was appreciated upon receiving it. Thank you.”
Loftis’s office has more than $700 million in unclaimed property across the state. Loftis is the custodian of those funds until its owners can be found.
Anyone can search the state treasurer’s office website at treasurer.sc.gov/what-we-do/for-citizens/unclaimed-property-program/ to find out if they have unclaimed property.