With the increase in absentee mail-in ballots for Tuesday’s primary, voters might be expecting a delay in results when the polls close at 7 p.m. Not so, according to Connie Moody, director of voter registration and elections for Greenwood County.
“It has been deemed that we can start opening the outer envelopes on Monday morning,” Moody said.
Moody said this is a new provision put in place for this election by Gov. Henry McMaster’s state of emergency.
Starting Tuesday morning, the board will open the inner envelopes and begin scanning the ballots. Scanning will continue throughout the day Tuesday.
“I really don’t see a problem or any delays,” she said. “I’m confident we will have all the ballots scanned in by the times the polls close.”
Moody said absentee balloting seems to be leveling off after a spike in late May. She said this is similar to a general election, noting that about 850 ballots were received in the primary in 2018 while this year it has increased substantially.
“We are probably reaching close to 2,500 to 3,000,” Moody said.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot ended at 5 p.m. Friday. Mail-in absentee ballots must be returned to the voter registration office by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ballots cannot be returned to polling places; they must be returned to the county voter registration office.
In-person absentee voting will continue at the county elections office until 5 p.m. today.
Election Day for the Republican and Democratic primaries will be Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If a runoff election is needed, it will be June 23. The general election will be Nov 3.