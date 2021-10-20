Before tackling money matters at Tuesday's meeting, Greenwood County Council stopped to recognize its employees for jobs well done.
Prior to handling any of the county's business on Tuesday's county council agenda, Chairperson Chuck Moates and the rest of council honored 11 staff members as employees of the third quarter, along with two retirees.
"I think here in Greenwood County, quality is our most important product," Moates said. "We provide quality services to our taxpayers and citizens, our employees deliver high-quality work for our county and we have many dedicated, outstanding, quality employees, some of whom we recognize tonight for the exceptional and commendable job they do for our county."
When council returned to its business, John Wiseman of Greenwood Capital shared how COVID-19, inflation and the nation's political landscape have harmed consumer confidence and affected the county's investments.
"This really created a slow in manufacturing," he said. "Around the world, the latest purchasing managers index numbers ... is lower than the last six months' average. So we've had this little bit of a 'growth scare' as many people are calling it."
Wiseman reviewed how accounts like Greenwood's operating account went from a value of more than $54 million at the end of 2019 to about $31 million by the end of September 2020. But by the end of September this year, the account was back up to a value of nearly $44 million, having effectively tripled its yield since the low point in the summer of 2020, Wiseman said.
He explained that while the value of accounts like these may fluctuate while they mature, in the end these accounts are made up of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities, so the expected outcome when they mature remains the same.
Council unanimously approved second reading of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax and incentives agreement with WC Fiber for an expansion previously identified as Project Premises. The 20-year FILOT agreement is in exchange for a $19 million capital investment from WC Fiber, which will be expanding broadband infrastructure in designated areas throughout the county.
A public hearing on the FILOT and incentive agreement is scheduled for council's November meeting.
Council also approved allowing accessory dwelling units throughout the county. These ADUs, sometimes called granny flats, may be built on property of at least 5 acres, and can be attached or detached from the primary dwelling but can be no bigger than 1,000 square feet. There can be one per lot, built to the side or rear of the domicile and using the same driveway or entrance to the property that the main dwelling uses.
County Engineer Rett Templeton asked for approval of the county's airport capital improvement plan, required annually by the FAA. The five-year plan projects a total of $4.6 million spent on avigation easements, clearing obstructions for approaching planes and pavement rehabilitation for taxi lanes, among other things. Council approved the plan.
Instead of filling two vacancies on the Greenwood County Public Library Board, Moates asked council to consider a new approach for making board appointments rather than re-appointing the same people who have served for many years.
"What that does, it prevents new blood from coming onto these boards and agencies; new ideas, fresh insights," he said. "We need to think about who can we appoint that has leadership in our community, interested in the community and yet is not ready to retire, but is still active and working in the community."
County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said her office is still preparing for the county's annual audit, and on-site work should start in the next few weeks. The delinquent tax sale on Oct. 4 sold 115 parcels of land to raise more than $139,000 in taxes, she said.
She praised the expansion of the county's partnership with McCormick Area Transit to provide public transportation services. In the past two weeks since the county expanded what locations the transportation service can take people to, a dozen people have scheduled trips to banks, work and school, among others. A Piedmont Technical College student no longer has to take a $12 cab ride to school, and someone who regularly needs to make dialysis appointments now has a reliable way to do so, she said.
"When I first started on this project, it was just another part of the job I needed to do," Dorn said. "But when you talk to people or see the results of what we're doing, I'm just so happy I was a part of this project."
Council approved a resolution to spend $2,559,989 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for protective equipment for the coroner's office, touchless payment systems for the tax office, a temperature screening station for the courthouse, remote communications options for voter registration staff, resources to reduce court backlogs, training equipment and a patient loading system for EMS, an inclusive playground at the Wilbanks Sports Complex and funding for employment opportunities and training for Greenwood Together. This is council's third approval for uses of ARPA funds, with $9.9 million left unallocated, Dorn said.
After making adjustments to the distribution of funds, council also approved $157,543.25 of accommodations tax funds to a dozen organizations and groups in Greenwood County.
In other business:
- Council voted to reconsider an ordinance modifying the planned development district on Wingert Road and Milford Springs Road to allow a pull-a-part lot at C&C Metal Recycling. Council will have another vote on third reading of that ordinance at its next meeting.
- Council approved carrying over an unspent $44,732.56 from the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office budget from last year that was intended to buy two vehicles, but was never spent. Council also approved adding an additional $150,000 in this year's budget for three more sheriff's office vehicles.
- The Hall of Heroes raised more than $104,000 to fund the veterans plaza and paid that full amount rather than paying its agreed portion. Council agreed to pay the Hall of Heroes back $31,020 — the excess funds the veterans organization paid.